Livermore Falls man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

Jun. 25—LEWISTON — A 76-year-old Livermore Falls man was sentenced Wednesday to serve three years in prison for unlawful sexual contact with a young boy in the spring of 2019.

Kenneth Ward, of 99 Leeds Road, was sentenced in 8th District Court to seven years in prison, with all but three years suspended. The sentence will be followed by 12 years of supervised release with conditions.

Ward was accused of sexually abusing the boy, who was under 12 years old, in April 2019 after a family member of the boy called police.

This past April he entered an Alford plea in which he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that the evidence against him would have resulted in a conviction. An original charge of gross sexual assault was dropped as part of the plea.

When Ward is released from prison, conditions will prohibit him from having contact with children under the age of 16. He will also be required to submit to sex offender counseling and have regular contact with a probation officer.

