Livermore Falls official admits to leaving accident scene

May 3—LEWISTON — The town manager for Livermore Falls admitted Wednesday to leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor crime.

Amanda M. Allen, 40, of Wilton pleaded guilty in 8th District Court to leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle.

The crime carries a jail sentence of up to six months and a fine of up to $1,000.

She was ordered to pay a $250 fine.

On March 6 in Livermore, Allen's vehicle struck an unattended vehicle at the Food City parking lot, causing property damage, and failed to immediately stop either at the scene or as close as possible to it or return to the scene, Judge Susan Oram said.

Allen failed to notify the owner or operator of the unattended vehicle or failed to leave on that vehicle, in a conspicuous place, a statement containing the information required by law, Oram said.

Allen said she expected to pay the full amount of the fine Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty in 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence in a case stemming from a single-car incident and was fined $500.