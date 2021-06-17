Livermore Falls town manager pleads guilty to OUI

Jun. 17—FARMINGTON — The Livermore Falls town manager pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence stemming from a single-car incident on March 4.

Amanda M. Allen, 38, of Livermore Falls entered the plea in Farmington District Court.

The vehicle missed the corner at the intersection of Wilton Road, also known as routes 2 and 4, and Route 133, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said in March.

Farmington police officer Ethan Boyd responded and suspected Allen of driving under the influence at about 11:15 p.m., he said.

Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson issued Allen a $500 fine and 150-day loss of driver's license, the mandatory minimum for a conviction on the charge.

"Because Amanda Allen has such a good driving record, she was offered the chance to go on a deferred disposition for a year and then have this OUI charge reduced to a lesser offense," her attorney Walter "Woody" Hanstein wrote in an email. "Most clients would readily accept that offer, but Amanda felt it was more important for her to own up to the mistake she made. She thought that dragging this case out for another year might be a distraction and felt that she owed it to the folks in Livermore Falls to put this behind her so she could more completely focus on the important work she does for them."

When Allen was arrested she was the interim town manager, and became the full-time town manager in May.

Allen is also the treasurer and holds other positions in the town.

A conviction on a misdemeanor operating under the influence charge carries a maximum 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.