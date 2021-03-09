Livermore Falls town official arrested on OUI charge in Farmington

Mar. 9—FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls town official was arrested Thursday night after the vehicle she was driving missed a corner at Wilton Road and Route 133, police said.

Farmington police officer Ethan Boyd responded and suspected Amanda M. Allen, 38, of driving under the influence, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Monday.

She was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence.

The accident was reported about 11:15 p.m. She was released on $100 cash bail early Friday.

Allen is the Livermore Falls interim town manager, treasurer, town clerk and holds other positions within the town.

"Amanda Allen has absolutely no prior criminal record, an excellent driving history and she has always been a very hardworking member of her community," her attorney, Walter "Woody" Hanstein, wrote in an email. "She has been devastated by this incident and I know she wants to do everything she can to get it resolved as fairly and quickly as possible," he wrote.

Allen is scheduled to appear at a Farmington court May 4.

A conviction for Class D misdemeanor operating under the influence is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.