Livermore Falls treasurer charged with OUI and refusing arrest

Apr. 3—LIVERMORE — A local woman was arrested Saturday night, accused of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and striking a sign on Gibbs Mill Road before driving home.

Rebecca E. Harmatys, 46, was arrested by Cpl. Victor Barr of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on misdemeanor charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest — physical force, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Harmatys is treasurer for Livermore Falls. She was unavailable for comment and still employed by that town Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, a witness took down the license plate number and called police after the crash was reported at 7:52 p.m., Chief Deputy William Gagne said Monday.

The 2018 Toyota struck a school zone advisory sign near the corner of Robinson Road, he said. Spruce Mountain Primary School is on that road.

Deputies went to Harmatys' home on Haynorville Road, which is off Gibbs Mill Road, to investigate shortly after the crash occurred, Gagne said. There was damage to the front of the vehicle, which is owned by Robert Harmatys, he said.

Deputies determined Rebecca Harmatys was the driver of the vehicle, Gagne said. She was visibly impaired, according to the report.

During the investigation, Harmatys became uncooperative, was arrested and taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. She was released Sunday on $210 cash bail and scheduled to make an initial appearance May 24 in Lewiston District Court.

A conviction on each of the charges carries is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.