Livermore Students Write, Produce Full-Length Musical On COVID

LIVERMORE, CA — The past two years have presented immense challenges for high school students, who have had to navigate online learning, canceled or modified milestones, and an ever-shifting landscape of unpredictability during an already challenging and emotional portion of life.

Now, students at Livermore and Granada High School have collaborated to make sense of that experience.

On Friday, LHS and GHS students will debut a full-length musical called [INSERT future HERE] that tackles the experience of coming of age during the coronavirus pandemic. Conceived, written and composed by five juniors from the two schools – Dorothee Catipon, Caydence Johnson, Caylie Natsch, Calvin Shawler, Naomi Ziki – the musical centers on a group of high school friends who gather ten years after graduating to remember what high school was like during such an unprecedented time.

The show features 17 cast members and six student musicians in the pit. It is managed technically by 22 tech students who run the show during performances.

"It’s an amazing musical with very innovative, clever and heartfelt dialogue, lyrics and orchestration. The directors are very proud of their work and it is bound to blow everyone away," LHS drama teacher Carol Hovey said in a statement.

Performances are at Livermore High School Performing Arts Theater:

February 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26

All performances are at 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Cowboy Web Store or at the door. Reserved seating is $10 and balcony tickets are $5.

