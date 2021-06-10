Livermore woman charged with assaulting officer during January domestic dispute

Jun. 10—AUBURN — A Livermore woman was charged Tuesday with assaulting a Maine State Police officer during a police call in January.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday charging Cynthia Kenyon, 59, with assault on an officer and assault. Each of the felonies is punishable by up to five years in prison.

She also was charged with refusing to submit to arrest, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum jail sentence of 364 days.

Maine State Police troopers were dispatched to a home on Cote Road on Jan. 9, 2021, shortly before 5 p.m. for a disturbance between a husband and wife, Maine State Police troop commander Lt. Kyle Tilsley said.

When troopers arrived on scene, Kenyon was outside the home, according to Tilsley. Troopers told her to remain outside the home while they went inside to talk to the husband. Kenyon then entered the home and grabbed one of the troopers by the face to scratch him.

"She was highly intoxicated," he said.

Kenyon refused to submit to arrest, was handcuffed and put in the cruiser, Tilsley added. She kicked and spat on everything in the cruiser, including the equipment, he said. When one of the troopers attempted to remove her from the cruiser, Kenyon kicked him.

The troopers called for a Livermore Falls police cruiser with a metal and plastic partition that separates the backseat from the front.

Kenyon was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where she was freed on $500 cash bail.