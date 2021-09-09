Livermore woman charged with assaulting officer

Sep. 9—AUBURN — A Livermore woman accused of kicking, slapping and attempting to bite an officer was charged with related crimes Wednesday.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Cynthia Kenyon, 59, with five felony assault charges, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

She also was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from a June 16 incident.

Police said Kenyon was found lying on the ground near 73 Main St., Livermore Falls.

Kenyon had been free on bail after being charged with assaulting two state police troopers and refusing to submit to arrest on Jan. 9 during a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife on Cote Road in Livermore.

She was indicted June 8 in the January incident for which she was charged with two felonies, assault on an officer and assault, and a misdemeanor of refusing to submit to arrest.

When police tried to arrest her in June for violating her bail conditions from the earlier incident, she became "very combative," according to police.

She has since been released on bail from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.