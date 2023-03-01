Livermore woman charged with more than 50 sex crimes

Mar. 1—A McLean County woman was charged with multiple sex crimes Monday by Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch.

According to a news release, Hannah E. Johnson, 29, of Livermore has been charged with 30 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age and one count of first-degree sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years of age — both class C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Additionally, Johnson is charged with 20 counts of promoting a minor under 16 years of age in a sexual performance — a class B felony.

According to KSP, Johnson was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, which began after it was discovered Johnson was allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Livermore on Monday, with the equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crimes seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory in Frankfort for examination, according to the news release.

When reached for comment Tuesday, the Electronic Crime Branch declined to expand on details about the case beyond information in the news release.

As of Tuesday, Johnson was being held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville.

The investigation is ongoing.