Liverpool man will serve 6-20 years in prison for attempted CVS robbery

Aug. 24—MIDDLEBURG — A 36-year-old Liverpool man was sentenced Tuesday to six- to 20-years in state prison for last December's attempted robbery at a Monroe Township CVS pharmacy.

Judge Michael H. Sholley handed down the prison sentence to Eric S. Shingara in Snyder County Court Tuesday morning.

Shingara pleaded guilty in June to the Dec. 21 holdup where, armed with a knife, he attempted to rob the pharmacy inside the Target store.

Court records said Shingara demanded the pharmacist give him prescription medicine, but she informed him that she was unable to access it.

Shingara was spotted on surveillance video in the store and tracked down by police at his home.

