Liverpool man who stole £117k from parents jailed

A man who along with his wife stole more than £117,000 from his elderly parents has been jailed.

Gary and Diane Mansell abused their position as their power of attorney by selling his parents' home but did not give them any of the proceeds.

Merseyside Police said the pair betrayed them by blowing the money on holidays and high-end purchases.

Gary Mansell, 61, and Diane Mansell, 58, of Liverpool, were jailed for six years for fraud and money laundering.

In 2017, they acted as power of attorney for his parents and moved into their home after one of them had a serious fall.

This led to an agreement for the couple to sell the home in 2019 but no proceeds were ever paid to his parents, police said.

Instead, the couple spent it on holidays, dental work and paying off their credit cards, the force said.

'No compassion'

Detectives investigating the case obtained a search warrant where high-value items were seized.

The couple, of Camp Road, were arrested and placed on bail while further investigations were carried out into their finances.

They were both found guilty by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court of fraud by abuse of position and money laundering.

PC Danny Molyneux thanked the victims for their bravery.

"The defendants were placed into a position of trust which they betrayed, to leave the victims with no money and no home," he said.

"It was clear that they had no regard or compassion for their victims."

