Liverpool’s pitfalls in post-Klopp era: Three club icons are at a crossroads

Come the summer when Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to the Kop for a final time, three of the most crucial players who will be waiting in his guard of honour will have – as things stand – just a single season left on their contract.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are defining names in the era of Klopp. All of them at different stages of their career and varying ages but all due the most careful consideration when it comes to the next stage – extension, departure, or a 12-month run to free agency. Van Dijk is 32 this summer and Salah is just 11 months his junior. If not now, then soon Liverpool will face the daunting prospect of replacing these giant figures in the club’s history.

Alexander-Arnold is a different dynamic. There is a natural assumption the hometown hero will always stay, as his predecessors have done, although that too is a dangerous game. He will turn 26 in October and could emerge from this summer’s European Championship recognised as one of best players in the world. Certainly his form is suggestive of that path, in spite of his current injury. He is the archetype of the full-back/midfield hybrid. Only one option on the table for Liverpool: extend or sell.

Klopp will not be around to make these decisions, nor his experienced backroom staff. Also gone will be Jorg Schmadtke, a steady, if unusual, choice as a short-term sporting director. In the next six months, Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group must appoint a sporting director and a manager and, with that new structure in place, define the destiny of their three most celebrated players.

No-one said ownership was easy.

FSG has played a shrewd hand since their arrival in October 2010, which is not to say there have not been mistakes. Yet the running score puts FSG comfortably ahead of many other US investors in the Premier League. Mike Gordon, the FSG president, has demonstrated a very astute transferral of skills from his investment career to English football.

As well as Klopp, FSG has selected, or approved, the appointment and promotion of key recruitment staff like Michael Edwards and Ian Graham. Both are now departed but they remain a major influence within the game through their data analysis consultancy Ludonautics, which works on behalf of a range of clubs.

Even through the departure of that pair, as well as Edwards’s successor as sporting director Julian Ward, the club have continued to be sure-footed in recruitment. There has been little doubt that Klopp’s influence currently pervades much of the football operation of the club, although that era is also coming to a close.

On the other side of the business it was notable that, in last year’s Deloitte audit of the revenue of Europe’s leading clubs, Liverpool climbed above Manchester United for the first time on the back of their run to the 2022 Champions League final, breaking the €700 million barrier for the first time. Last season’s failure to secure a Champions League place saw them sink again back to €683 million – but even so, they still are up there with the fossil fuel clubs and the chronically indebted Spanish giants.

Now FSG has to do it all over again. The football world is full of sporting directors who believe they could run Liverpool and would very much like to do so. The question, as ever, is who. Edwards’ rise was within Liverpool and he would go on to develop the recruitment model which would point the club to some of their best signings. This is not an easy market to master but the right individual can transform a squad and, by extension, a club.

When Ward quit in November 2022, Liverpool representatives met informally with Paul Mitchell – most recently of Monaco but also of Southampton, Tottenham, and the Red Bull group – as well as Markus Krosche, now the sporting director at Eintracht Frankfurt. They eventually settled on Schmadtke, a Klopp ally, in the short term. But the reality is that position has never properly been filled.

There are new options available, including Tiago Pinto, the former Benfica sporting director most recently at Roma. Liverpool may well look at the Aston Villa approach where the manager and president of football operations have worked together before. In this case, Unai Emery and Ramón Rodriguez Verdejo – aka Monchi. At Sporting Lisbon it is another interesting partnership: Hugo Viana as sporting director, and Ruben Amorim as coach. Xabi Alonso works alongside the former Germany international and now Bayer Leverkusen sporting managing director, Simon Rolfes.

The US investment firm Redbird owns 11 per cent of FSG and has moved into football ownership independently, with AC Milan and Toulouse FC, the latter of which is run by Damien Comolli. Redbird, leading the Abu Dhabi-funded bid to take over the Telegraph Media Group, may also have a say in these key appointments. That said, Comolli did have a bruising departure from Liverpool and FSG in 2012.

The puzzle starts with the sporting director and runs through to manager and the question of player trading and contract renewals. Manchester United are also in that market with their new chief executive Omar Berrada expected to appoint a sporting director this year. United must rebuild from a position of much less certainty than Liverpool, who already have the makings of an excellent team. But it means the market for these key staff is more crowded and the margins that much finer.

Even so, FSG is now more than 13 years into this game. When he first acquired the club John W Henry, the principal owner, remarked that he and now chairman Tom Werner had, the previous month, visited Ivan Gazidis at Arsenal, and in doing so met Arsene Wenger. “We are big fans of their organisation,” Henry said at the time. In the years since there is no doubt which of the two clubs has had the best of it, and it is not Arsenal – however much they are now back in contention.

The challenges post-Klopp are immense for FSG, although this is not their first rodeo. At the very least this ownership has earned the success, and the scars, to believe it can do it all over again.

