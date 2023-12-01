Liverpool taskforce to tackle rogue landlords launched

A council has launched a taskforce to tackle rogue landlords who are using properties for criminal activity.

Liverpool City Council said the scheme could result in the proprietors being banned from operating.

It involves sharing intelligence between different agencies including the police and children's services.

The Private Sector Housing Intelligence and Enforcement Task Force is funded by £2 million from central government

Sarah Doyle, cabinet member for housing, said: "They could be using a property to store drugs, to keep people there that they are trafficking or using a property where there's illegal work happening.

"We know from the police that these things are happening but it hasn't been linking back with council services.

"So where the police are doing a raid, we want to know if it's a landlord."

A dedicated team has been recruited, giving the local authority additional resources to tackle the most complex types of cases, where often tenants are afraid to report crimes for fear of reprisals.

The council said the team would gather intelligence and carry out targeted enforcement.

It would also work with neighbouring local authorities, as owners often have properties across more than one area.

Ms Doyle said part of the problem was that "tenants might be too scared to speak up and needed support to blow the whistle.

She said properties used in criminal circles can have a hugely negative impact on communities.

"People can feel scared to go out of their homes," she said.

"Streets where once kids used to go out and play, businesses might want to move out because they feel the area is being run down. One property can change the dynamic of a place."

The taskforce is separate to the council's landlord licensing scheme, which covers about 70% of the privately-rented housing sector in the city.

That is focused on tackling fire and electrical safety hazards, excess cold and damp and tackling anti-social behaviour.

