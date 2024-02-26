Liverpool's sheer defiance under Jurgen Klopp – the more you criticise, the more they double down

In one of the rare longueurs of this pulsating final, Liverpool fans amused themselves as only they could, striking up a scarf-twirling rendition of Allez Allez Allez that felt like it would never end. The ringleaders in the Chelsea seats did their best to orchestrate a response, but managed nothing better than the waving of a few plastic replica flags. In its way, it was a perfect distillation of the day, of a match when the private equity boys from west London ran aground against an unstoppable emotional force.

At the heart of this rhapsody in red, as always, was Jurgen Klopp. He was the figure launching his assistants into the air at the final whistle, performing his signature triple fist-pump for the faithful, and then, in a teary crescendo, swaying with his team to You’ll Never Walk Alone on the Wembley halfway line. To think, there are three months of his final campaign still to run. Should he conclude it, as is still possible, with a quadruple of trophies in May, it will count as perhaps the most extravagantly lachrymose farewell in sport.

It is this choreography that lies at the heart of Klopp’s genius. Somehow, this son of the Black Forest has come to understand Liverpool, whether the club or the city, in all its idiosyncrasies, establishing himself not just as a visionary manager but as the totem of a community. Where he leads, everyone else follows. And so when Klopp prefaced this victory over Chelsea by shrugging off criticism of his celebrations, declaring that they were “for us and nobody else”, supporters were emboldened to toast this triumph as if they had just won the Champions League.

Warnings flashed up on Wembley’s giant screens that pyrotechnics were banned both inside and outside the stadium. Some hope: when Virgil van Dijk’s header rippled the net in the 118th minute, supporters set off their contraband flares as if this were an Istanbul derby, filling the night sky of north-west London with the acrid tang of garish red smoke. This represents the essence of Liverpool under Klopp, where the more you criticise them, the more they double down.

You saw it in the mass derision towards God Save the King before kick-off. When the Kop produced the same reaction after King Charles’ coronation last year, TV controversialists lined up to denounce the behaviour. But they might as well have whistled in the wind. After all, fans’ disdain for the national anthem had the official sign-off from Klopp, who echoed Liverpool’s position that the decision about whether to boo or not was a personal choice. This was sufficient for the disciples in red, who, presented with another chance here to enrage their detractors, took it with glee.

Liverpool fans let off red flares after Virgil van Dijk's winning goal - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

Klopp is the human force-field around whom everything at Liverpool coalesces. It was his decision to send on a cluster of academy products to crush Chelsea’s resistance in extra-time, and it brought the most handsome reward. Quite the storyline, all told: homegrown youngsters thwarting opponents who had cost £1 billion to assemble. Not that Liverpool can exactly be called parsimonious. But it is Klopp’s cult of personality, coupled with his fearsome tactical acumen, that makes the difference in a contest as tense as this. The fact that three close Wembley finals in two years between these teams have all been resolved in Liverpool’s favour is not a coincidence. Not with a personality as irrepressible as Klopp on the touchline.

What will they do without him? For those who hang on his every word, it hardly bears thinking about. In a perfect world, Xabi Alonso would arrive from Leverkusen in the summer to sustain the club’s voracious appetite for success. But there is no substituting Klopp’s vast influence at every level of this institution. The intensity of the passion expressed after this stirring win could only have been scripted by Liverpool, but it also owed much to the manager. He has only left two clubs before, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, and both were left weak at the knees in gratitude by the end. At Liverpool, his absence will leave not just a hole, but a crater.

Klopp is not interested in what outsiders think of Liverpool's post-match celebrations - Shutterstock/Andy Rain

It was instructive to hear Klopp acclaim this afterwards as the most precious trophy he had won. Better than a first Premier League crown in 30 years, better than two Bundesligas against the might of Bayern Munich? It would appear so, for the simple reason that this performance exemplified all the qualities he has spent nine years instilling in Liverpool: the persistence, the resilience, the inexhaustible self-belief. That it was Van Dijk, the one true veteran left on the pitch, stealing in at the death for the winner only sweetened the sensation.

The power that Klopp’s presence exerts cannot be exaggerated. A few minutes before kick-off, a corporate guest insisted on posing for a selfie with him. It is as if the closer he comes to writing the last chapter, the more everyone around him wants him to memorialise the moment. What he will be remembered for, above all else, is the defiance he brings in every department. It is a mentality that enables Liverpool to deal with all the brickbats, all the carping and belittling, and to decide that ultimately, they just do not care.

