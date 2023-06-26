Livery driver rushes passenger to hospital amid two shootings in southern Brooklyn

A livery van driver rushed his passenger to a Brooklyn hospital after a bullet struck her in the head Monday, according to police.

The victim was sitting in the back of the vehicle when bullets pierced its rear driver-side door and struck her in the head at 65th St. and 6th Ave. in Sunset Park at 1:45 p.m., cops said.

The driver courageously sped his wounded passenger to Langone Hospital on 55th St. near Second Ave. in critical condition, according to police.

At the hospital, the driver’s bullet-riddled van was spotted with a shattered window and a blood-stained back seat.

That shooting followed another bout of gun violence about a half-mile away at 57th St. and 4th Ave., where a gunman shot a 60-year-old man in the right arm at shortly after noon, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the victim in that shooting to Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to law enforcement.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected, cops said.

No arrests have been made.