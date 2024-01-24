‘Their lives are forever changed’: Lancaster rallies to help dozens after apartment fire

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Lancaster is stepping up to help dozens of people displaced after their apartment building caught fire on Monday.

The Lancaster Fire Department says approximately 50 people are still without a home after a fire engulfed the Rose Court Apartments on Robert Drive near Como Park Boulevard.

“I think it’s just trying to help these people pick up the pieces. Pretty much they woke up and their lives are forever changed,” Jennifer Kiebzak, a youth counselor a the Lancaster Youth Bureau, said.

The multi-alarm blaze damaged 32 units, making the building unsafe to live in. Lancaster Police are investigating the cause of the fire and if it was suspicious.

Other town agencies sprang into action to assist neighbors who lost everything. The Lancaster Youth Bureau and Senior Center housed families and shopped for essential items they needed.

“Some families needed Pull-Ups and wipes, phone chargers, socks. One lady needed pajamas, she had nothing, no clothes to change into,” Mary Beth Gianni, director of the Lancaster Senior Center, added.

“We had a family where mom is being induced on Monday with her third baby and they have nothing. We did a plea out and we were able to get a car seat, a swing, a bassinet, and diapers and clothes. I mean this community is fantastic,” Kiebzak said.

After the Christmas Blizzard, the senior center was designated as the town’s warming shelter, and this week, it served as a place of respite after the unthinkable.

“We had that in our minds that this was going to be our warming shelter. We had not really planned for something like this, though, which now we realize we need to refine a plan for any type of emergency like this. It also showed us how great this community is and how quickly they jumped into action,” Gianni added.

Most families are now staying with relatives or friends, and a few are being put up in a hotel by their church. The American Red Cross of Western New York is housing 17 families at the Depew Senior Center.

“That’s the number one priority is establishing a valid site and then calling upon our volunteer and staff workforce to see who’s available to staff in shifts and deliver the essentials like mass feeding, care,” Michael Tedesco, regional communications director for the Red Cross, told News 4.

The next step for these families is finding permanent housing. The Lancaster Youth Bureau is also creating a list of needed items and is accepting donations that will be distributed to those impacted. Donations can be dropped off at 200 Oxford Ave. in Lancaster.

