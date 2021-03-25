‘Lives lost’ as tornadoes sweep Alabama

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A destroyed house in in Hoover, Alabama. Photo: 25 March 2021
The tornadoes left a trail of destruction across Alabama

Deaths have been reported in Alabama, as tornadoes continue to batter the southern US state.

"Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life," Governor Kay Ivey said, without giving any numbers. She urged residents to be on high alert.

The casualties and injuries were reported in Calhoun County as the powerful storm damaged houses and uprooted trees.

The tornadoes later hit Chilton County and were nearing Shelby Country.

"DO NOT WAIT TO SEE THE TORNADO! If you are in its path, TAKE SHELTER NOW!" the National Weather Service tweeted.

Social media users posted dramatic footage of the fast-moving tornadoes wreaking havoc in Alabama.

Map
Map

In 2019, more than 20 people - including three children - died after two tornadoes caused extensive damage to buildings and roads in eastern Alabama.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 5 dead after tornadoes sweep through Alabama

    The fatalities included a family of three whose wood frame collapsed during the severe weather on Thursday.

  • What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

    On a day when there's severe weather in your area, you may find yourself under a tornado watch or even a tornado warning. What's the difference?

  • Fallen Trees Cover Resident's Yard in Tornado-Warned Birmingham

    Severe storms brought inclement weather to Alabama on Thursday, March 25, as parts of the state were threatened by long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.Footage shared by Zach Fogle shows multiple downed trees in his yard on Thursday afternoon after a tornado warning was issued for Jefferson County, which includes Birmingham, where Fogle said the video was taken.A long-lived supercell continued to produce tornadoes in northern Alabama as of 3 pm, the National Weather Service reported. Credit: Zach Fogle via Storyful

  • Lowe's plans 'SpringFest' event with free curbside 'Garden-to-Go' projects for families. How to sign up

    Lowe’s is launching a month-long “SpringFest” celebration this April with free curbside Garden-to-Go project kits.

  • Reservoir Media In Talks to Go Public Via Roth II SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Music publisher Reservoir Media Management is in talks to go public through a merger with Roth Ch Acquisition II Co., a blank-check firm, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A merger between Roth and New York-based Reservoir, founded by Golnar Khosrowshahi, would value the combined entity at more than $700 million, said the person. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible talks could fall apart.A Roth representative declined to comment and representatives for Reservoir didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Roth said in a filing last month that on Feb. 15 it entered a mutually exclusive non-binding letter of intent with a target company, without naming it.Reservoir Media was founded in 2007 and represents over 130,000 copyrights and 26,000 master recordings from artists including Sheryl Crow, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and John Denver. A Spotify playlist on its website featuring Reservoir Media tracks also includes music from Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.The company also owns film music rights including scores created by Hans Zimmer featured in The Lion King, Gladiator and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, among others.Reservoir describes itself as family-owned. It’s backed by Vancouver-based Persis Holdings, a firm founded by Hassan Khosrowshahi, the Persis website shows.The Roth SPAC, led by CEO Byron Roth, raised $115 million in a December initial public offering.If a deal between Roth and Reservoir is agreed, it would follow the agreement struck by Anghami, the Abu Dhabi-based music-streaming service that claims over 70 million users, with a SPAC earlier this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases in a day, piling pressure on Bolsonaro

    Brazil on Thursday registered a record 100,158 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, underlining the scale of a snowballing outbreak that is becoming a major political crisis for President Jair Bolsonaro. The record caseload, along with 2,777 more COVID-19 deaths, comes a day after Brazil surpassed 300,000 fatalities from the pandemic, the world's worst death toll after the United States. Brazil's outbreak has set weekly records due to a patchy vaccine rollout, a lack of national coordination and an infectious new variant.

  • Flooding Swamps Residents in Gardendale, Alabama

    The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms in central and northern Alabama on Thursday, March 25.Video filmed by local resident Misty Haynes shows water flooding her yard in Gardendale, Alabama.On Thursday, the NWS also issued a tornado warning for Jefferson County, which includes Gardendale and Birmingham, as severe storms moved through the area. Credit: Misty Haynes via Storyful

  • Millions in South brace for another tornado outbreak Thursday

    Several long-track, strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible across the South Thursday and Thursday night.

  • Oil demand 'will surge this summer': expert

    The Suez Canal, a key waterway for global trade, remains blocked by a container ship that has run aground and driving oil shares higher. Stephen Schork, The Schork Report Editor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the outlook for the oil market in 2021 and beyond.

  • A major tornado outbreak hits South, kills 5 in Alabama

    A tornado killed at least five people and injured several others in Calhoun County, Alabama, the county's coroner confirmed Thursday evening, according to NBC-affiliate WVTM13.The big picture: A major tornado outbreak featuring high-end, "violent" tornadoes is underway across the South, with cities including Birmingham and Nashville at risk of severe weather. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare category 5 out of 5, "high risk" for severe weather, including potentially "violent" tornadoes, mainly for northern Alabama.A large tornado struck in or close to Brent and Centreville, Alabama, around 5 p.m. local time, prompting the Weather Service to issue a "tornado emergency" and warn of potentially "catastrophic" damage. Radar showed a large amount of debris from this tornado lofted into the atmosphere in what is known as a "debris ball" signature. "What you are seeing is graphic violence," said Birmingham TV meteorologist James Spann as he described the radar shown to viewers. The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch for much of Mississippi and Alabama through 8 p.m local time. The watch text indicates that "numerous tornadoes and several intense tornadoes" are expected in this area, along with storms containing very large hail and damaging straight-line winds.The watch area includes Jackson and Tupelo, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. Another tornado watch is in effect for southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western and central Kentucky, southeast Missouri, northeastern Mississippi and western and middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. This watch area includes Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Paducah, Kentucky.Earlier, one long-lasting severe thunderstorm tore a path across Alabama, causing significant damage.A large tornado from this storm passed south and east of Tuscaloosa at about 12:30 p.m. local time, prompting a rare "particularly dangerous situation" tornado warning. That storm then moved northeast toward Birmingham where it spawned another tornado southeast of Birmingham, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado emergency.This tornado damaged Spann's home while he was broadcasting from the TV studio. He told viewers his family was ok, though his home sustained significant damage. LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021 @spann more of Eagle Point pic.twitter.com/PGOJPvbcO7— Kelli McLaughlin (@kellibrookemac) March 25, 2021 Details: The stage continues to be set for a dangerous evening in the South as warm, humid air flows north from the Gulf of Mexico, just as a pinwheeling area of low pressure at upper levels of the atmosphere moves in from the west. Fronts associated with these features are setting off multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms. Winds blowing at different speeds and/or directions with height are ensuring that storms have the propensity to rotate, putting large hail and tornadoes on the list of threats. The storms developed first in central to northern Alabama and Mississippi on Thursday afternoon, with the threat shifting north into Tennessee and parts of the Ohio Valley this evening into the overnight.Between the lines: Severe weather in this region can be especially deadly due to the housing types that are prevalent here, including large numbers of mobile homes.With thick tree cover, hills and winding roads, tornadoes that can be wrapped in areas of heavy rain can be harder to spot than twisters in the Great Plains. Nighttime tornadoes are especially deadly, in part due to the difficulty of warning residents and ensuring they reach safe shelters in time. This severe thunderstorm outbreak is forecast to continue into the evening and possibly the overnight hours. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite for smoothies—and it's on sale for $30

    The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite blender for smoothies, and it's 25% off at Amazon right now.

  • Transgender student wins $300k lawsuit after he was stopped from using boys’ changing room

    Student will receive $1,000 every month from school district for next 18 years

  • Clippers to acquire Hawks' Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams

    The Clippers reached a deal with Atlanta Just before the NBA's trade deadline to bring Rajon Rondo back to L.A. in exchange for Lou Williams.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • ‘It’s sick’: Biden blasts ‘despicable’ GOP voter suppression initiatives as ‘un-American’

    Joe Biden lit into Republicans who are working on a raft of bills to make voting more onerous for people in their states. Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work? Citing the threat of widespread voter fraud, Republicans have offered hundreds of bills since the 2020 election to restrict voting hours, roll back early in-person and absentee voting, eliminate certain mail-in voting opportunities, and limit the number of dropboxes throughout jurisdictions for people to turn in their ballots, among many others.

  • Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

    President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person. Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea. "Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year." Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come. "The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it." When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Pres. Biden denies migrant surge is due to his immigration approach. "Does anyone suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming." https://t.co/MxCmvxjEAz pic.twitter.com/93Rkn0SGDf — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsBiden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country