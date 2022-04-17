Their lives — so much spent behind bars — have new purpose serving others in Charlotte

Oxygen

Ron Stovall, 30, got up at 3:00 a.m. for his shift as a delivery driver at UPS as usual on Oct. 6, 1998, and, like she always did while he was getting ready, his wife, Angeleka Stovall, made him a lunch to take with him. But, when he walked out their front door in Panama City, Florida that morning, their lives changed forever. “There was some some shots,” Angeleka told “An Unexpected Killer,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen. “I didn’t know what was going on.” Ron, who was bleeding, ran back int