Their lives — so much spent behind bars — have new purpose serving others in Charlotte

Jonathan Limehouse
Fresh starts

Ample opportunity on Charlotte’s food scene opens doors for entrepreneurs who have culinary skills, but ​there’s sometimes one big thing holding them back: A felony conviction on their record. Starting your own business is a workaround to hiring discrimination but comes with its own barriers. This special report explores how Charlotte’s food scene is helping formerly incarcerated people start fresh. Plus, our reporters took a look at other programs designed to help uplift and support those reentering society.

