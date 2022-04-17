Their lives — so much spent behind bars — have new purpose serving others in Charlotte
Fresh starts
Ample opportunity on Charlotte’s food scene opens doors for entrepreneurs who have culinary skills, but there’s sometimes one big thing holding them back: A felony conviction on their record. Starting your own business is a workaround to hiring discrimination but comes with its own barriers. This special report explores how Charlotte’s food scene is helping formerly incarcerated people start fresh. Plus, our reporters took a look at other programs designed to help uplift and support those reentering society.