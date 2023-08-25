Livestock auction, carnival rides and more: Thursday at the county fair

PETOSKEY — The fun continued at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair on Thursday with a packed schedule of events and activities.

Grace Thiessen of Charlevoix spends time with her cow Girlfriend on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 during the 46th annual 4-H Market Livestock Auction at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair.

Kately Wilson shows her chickens on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair during the 46th annual 4-H Market Livestock Auction.

One highlight of the day was the 46th annual 4-H Market Livestock Auction where kids participating in the 4-H program showed off their animals in 11 categories for people to bid on. Crowds filled the main barn at the fairgrounds during the auction, with other items also up for bid, such as homebaked goods.

Brent and Brooke Larson, visiting from Carrabassett Valley, Maine, take off on the Cliffhanger ride on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 during the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair.

Mason Kapp of Petoskey shows off his prizes on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair.

All of the Skerbeck Family Carnival rides were in full swing on Thursday, with plenty of people making their way along the midway to try out the different rides and carnival games available.

Later in the evening, the grandstands were filled for the popular Monster Truck Throwdown event.

People admire some of the monster trucks that will be featured in the Monster Truck Throwdown at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair.

The fair continues until Sunday, Aug. 27.

For more information, visit emmetchxfair.org.

