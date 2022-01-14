Livestock broker pleads guilty to filing false tax return

Jan. 14—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A livestock broker from Nevada, Missouri, who dodged paying taxes on about $1.5 million in income pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to filing a false tax return.

Kevin R. Morrow, the 53-year-old owner of Morrow Show Steers, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to the charge before Chief Magistrate Judge David Rush in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

"When businesses and individuals don't pay their fair share in taxes, they are breaking the law and cheating their law-abiding neighbors," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a news release announcing Morrow's conviction.

The defendant, who faces up to three years in a federal prison without parole, will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

In entering his plea, Morrow admitted that he left $1,467,326 of income off federal tax returns he filed from 2014 through 2016, according to the news release from the U.S. attorney's office. He was operating his cattle sales business at the time and did not report any of his income from it.

A plea agreement filed with the court put the amount of taxes he owed to the federal government on the income for the entire three-year period at $92,928 and to the Missouri Department of Revenue at $11,910. The document requires that he pay a total restitution amount of $104,838 to federal and state governments.

Under terms of the agreement, he was allowed to plead guilty to failing to file a return for just one of those years, 2016, during which his income from the business was $446,462 but he claimed to have received no more income than $13,617, according to the news release.