Livestock dodge brutal Montana snow drift
Sheep managed to find higher ground from being buried by a snow drift on April 13 in Holt, Montana. These sheep are built for snow but not for wind. All sheep are alive and accounted for.
An Alaskan guide was filming a survival video when she suddenly heard a landslide heading toward her.
The dolphin was stranded on the beach when some beach goers pushed it back to sea and rode it.
The invasive weed goes into its flowery state between April and June, which is why the state is putting out a warning.
The sleek abode is entirely emissions-free, too.
Although the flood on April 13, 1992, was mainly out of sight, lurking 40 feet below the city’s streets, it wreaked visible havoc. The Great Chicago Flood paralyzed downtown — shutting down power and prompting an evacuation that would affect financial markets and bring business to a halt for days. Those who were there vividly recall that spring day when 124 million gallons of water from the ...
President Joe Biden's political and economic policy goals rely on keeping gas prices low, pushing him to reinstitute a fuel substance banned by the EPA.
A fast-moving fire in New Mexico destroyed an estimated 150 structures, including homes, and forced the evacuation of a high school Tuesday, officials said.
Permafrost and ice wedges have built up over millennia in the Arctic. When they thaw, they destabilize the surrounding landscape. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAcross the Arctic, strange things are happening to the landscape. Massive lakes, several square miles in size, have disappeared in the span of a few days. Hillsides slump. Ice-rich ground collapses, leaving the landscape wavy where it once was flat, and in some locations creating vast fields of large, sunken
The mushroom hunting season usually starts when morel mushrooms, part of the morchella species, sprout.
An orphaned and emaciated mountain lion cub spotted by hikers in the San Francisco area was brought to the Oakland Zoo, where veterinarians have named her “Rose” and are trying to nurse her back to health. An initial exam indicated Rose had not eaten in weeks, Dr. Alex Herman, the zoo’s vice president of Veterinary Services, said in a statement Tuesday.
What is likely to be a memorable spring storm will wallop the southern Prairies and parts of northwestern Ontario this week, with the threat for 50-75 cm of snow and dangerous blizzard conditions.
Tile is the easy-to-clean surface that reigns supreme in kitchens and bathrooms ,...
MORE RAIN COMING 🌧️ Not satisfied with Monday's showers? Get ready for more wet weather heading to the Bay Area this week. Here's the storm timeline:
Just before midnight on March 12, 1928, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, one of the biggest dams in the country blew apart, releasing a wall of water 20 stories high. Ten thousand people lived downstream. Flood in the Desert tells the story of the St. Francis Dam disaster, which not only destroyed hundreds of lives and millions of dollars’ worth of property it also washed away the reputation of William Mulholland, the father of modern Los Angeles, and jeopardized larger plans to transform th
Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be highly volatile, with over 100 million people in the path of severe storms.
Each luxury tote is made with 98 single-use plastic bags.
Our Great National Parks captured a wild kodkod on camera for the first time while filming at Chile's Laguna San Rafael National Park for the new Netflix documentary series
The white-flowered trees you may have seen in the Miami Valley are known as Callery pear trees.
“We do expect some pretty nasty beach conditions through Friday,” Brandon Black said, a National Weather Service Mobile-Pensacola meteorologist.