Livestock dodge brutal Montana snow drift

Internet Video Archive

Just before midnight on March 12, 1928, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, one of the biggest dams in the country blew apart, releasing a wall of water 20 stories high. Ten thousand people lived downstream. Flood in the Desert tells the story of the St. Francis Dam disaster, which not only destroyed hundreds of lives and millions of dollars’ worth of property it also washed away the reputation of William Mulholland, the father of modern Los Angeles, and jeopardized larger plans to transform th