LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting

Feb. 26—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 26.

The meeting, which will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic at the link below, is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 10 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The board is expected to revisit discussion on potential class size caps in the Mitchell School District at the meeting. Also on the agenda is the proposed review and acceptance of the 2022-23 fiscal year audit, approval of the 2024-25 school calendar and consideration to approve membership in the Eastern South Dakota Food Buying Group.

A preview of the meeting agenda can be found

here.