A livestream shows the leaking Florida reservoir with millions of gallons of toxic wastewater that officials are worried could collapse

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
An image from the live stream at Piney Point.
An image from the livestream at Piney Point. Manatee County Government

  • Video shows water streaming out of a reservoir containing toxic wastewater in Florida.

  • Officials have ordered evacuations around the pond, which is at risk of "imminent" collapse.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency.

A livestream shows an overhead shot of an old phosphate plant pond in the Tampa Bay area that's at risk of collapsing.

Florida state officials discovered the leak at the Piney Point reservoir, located near Tampa, on Friday.

Officials said the 77-acre pond holds about 600 million gallons of water that contains phosphorus and nitrogen, as well as small amounts of radium and uranium, and that it's at risk of flooding nearby neighborhoods with polluted wastewater.

Nearby residents have been asked to evacuate, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

