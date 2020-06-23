LiveU and Grabyo Announce Partnership for Simplified Cloud-based Live Productions

With streamlined editing and workflow in the cloud, the joint solution enables live broadcasts to be produced from any location

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU and Grabyo have teamed up for broadcasting and sports partners, and anyone sharing content online, to provide a simplified end-to-end solution for live video productions, based on their integrated cloud-based technologies.

LiveU and Grabyo announce new partnership More

Enabling remote production and cloud editing from anywhere in the world, the solution is particularly relevant in today's COVID-19 environment, where video editors and producers need to create live programming from their home studios and other remote locations.

The solution combines Grabyo's cloud-native SaaS platform, providing a range of digital video production and publishing tools such as editing, clipping and highlights, with LiveU's broadcast-quality live video solutions, ranging from its professional-grade hardware HEVC field units and Solo wireless video encoder to its LU-Smart app for smartphones.

This integration is optimized in LiveU's new LU800 production-grade, multi-camera field unit, with its inherent support for remote production workflows.

Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU, said, "With the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, we see huge benefits for our customers in partnering with Grabyo, an expert in cloud-based video production and editing – especially with the remote production capabilities of the LU800. We're committed to work together to enhance and simplify the content workflow, helping our customers, which include some of the largest broadcasters and media organizations, to create compelling live content from anywhere."

Gareth Capon, CEO at Grabyo, said: "We're excited to bring this solution to market with LiveU. Our products complement each other perfectly and by working together, we are able to offer an agile, innovative and robust cloud production workflow to broadcasters and digital publishers. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for cloud-based solutions to be an integral part of any live production set-up, and this partnership will equip producers with the tools they need to future-proof their video strategy and extend the scope of live broadcasting."

Production teams can implement the integrated solution quickly, with limited training and an easy set-up, with additional service integrations to follow for joint customers.

