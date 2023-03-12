LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 32%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) share price has gained 15% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 32% in the last year, well below the market return.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for LiveWire Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that LiveWire Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year LiveWire Group saw its revenue grow by 31%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 32% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt LiveWire Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 32% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 15% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LiveWire Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with LiveWire Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

