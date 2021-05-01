Living on basic-income for 2 years made me 'feel free' says a journalist who took part in one of the world's largest trials

Thomas Colson
·4 min read
finland universal basic income
Finland undertook what has been described as the world's "largest complete UBI study." Getty

  • Finland's two-year basic income trial was controversial.

  • Most commentators focused on the fact that it did not increase employment levels.

  • But Tuomas Murajatold, who took part in the trial, told Insider that it was a liberating and empowering experience.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

When Tuomas Muraja was selected for Finland's basic income trial in 2018, he says he felt like he was "winning the lottery."

The freelance journalist and writer was selected for the trial, which gave 2,000 unemployed people $600 each month for two years, because he sometimes seeks unemployment benefits when he is living between grants and other income sources.

The idea of a basic income - an unconditional, regular cash payment to adult citizens - has become an increasingly popular policy proposal in recent years, and Finland's government-backed trial was one of the world's largest to date.

However, when the results of Finland's trial were published last year, some commentators said the test was a failure for basic income because it did not significantly increase their chances of being in work.

However, what some of this commentary missed is that recipients did, however, report significantly greater life satisfaction, and less mental strain than those outside the trial.

For Muraja, the basic income experiment was transformative, and he is now a vocal proponent of the concept.

"Basic income would liberate creativity, increase equality, and provide more free time for all," he said.

He was able to put the basic income payment towards his €2000 ($2400) monthly rent, and it replaced a complicated old system of filling out multiple forms and attending courses to claim benefit payments every month.

'When you feel free, you feel more secure.'

finland ubi
Getty

Mujara says that while the experiment did not make a huge financial difference to his life, living as he did in a country that already had a generous welfare system, it did have a significant impact on his wellbeing.

"The psychological effects were positive," he told Insider.

"I much prefer receiving basic income rather than dealing with the old system and filling in its complicated forms or participating in mandatory courses."

He said the universality also had a de-stigmatizing effect.

"If we had a basic income, it would put an end to the humiliation of the poor," he said.

Under Finland's welfare system, which is generous by international standards, claimants can earn up to €300 ($360) a month before they have to start paying back 50% of their earnings above that amount.

Now, Mujara was free to accept smaller jobs without fear of losing access to those benefits, and he also had more time to pursue creative projects.

"I could accept the small jobs and I didn't have the fear of losing my benefits," he said.

"It makes you feel free," Mujara says of his experience on basic-income.

"You don't have to work, for instance, every day. You could work only for four days a week, and the fifth you do whatever you want - so it makes you creative.

"And when you are creative and motivated, that makes you productive, even if you don't calculate productivity always by money.

"When you feel free, you feel more secure. And then you create something. People in supermarkets, people cleaning - it helps them as well."

'Why can't poor people be satisfied?'

Tuomas Muraja
Tuomas Muraja. Photo credit: Laura Oja Laura Oja

Much of the criticism towards Finland's experiment focused on the fact that it did not increase employment levels among those trialed. The BBC's report said it left people "happier but jobless."

But Mujara says the results of the trial should be seen differently. "All those who received the basic income felt more satisfied. My question is: Why can't poor people or unemployed people be satisfied?"

"It didn't decrease [employment levels]. So it's better than the normal system. Because we felt better."

"You have to calculate it in a different way."

The other frequent criticism of a basic income model is how expensive it would be to roll out to all adults. But Mujara believes its introduction is a question of political consensus, rather than affordability.

"Of course it will cost a lot," he said. "But free education costs a lot and we've managed to deal with that. We have free highways in Finland, and we manage that. The thing is: Are we willing?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TSA has extended its face-mask requirement for travelers on planes, buses, and trains until September 13

    Masks "remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic," said Darby LaJoye, a TSA official, in reference to the extension to the mandate.

  • Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards

    Hungary on Saturday loosened several COVID-19 restrictions for people with government-issued immunity cards, the latest in a series of reopening measures that have followed an ambitious vaccination campaign. As of Saturday, individuals with the plastic cards may enter indoor dining rooms, hotels, theaters, cinemas, spas, gyms, libraries, museums and other recreational venues. Vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible for the Hungarian immunity cards, which must be presented at establishments before entry.

  • Dietitians Say This Could Be Why You're Not Losing Weight

    A whopping 45 million Americans diet and spend $33 billion on weight loss products each year, according to Boston Medical Center. No matter which way you lose weight, dropping the pounds for good comes down to developing a healthy relationship with food and adopting positive habits. In fact, not losing weight when you've been trying to for a while can be extremely frustrating. Learn what surprising mistakes you might be making and how to get on a sustainable path to weight loss success.

  • Bring On the Bedroom Drama With a Rattan Bed

    The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform&nbsp;bed&nbsp;frames for good. Get it now! From the dainty, fiber-wrapped legs to the headboard that rivals the most stately canopy bed out there, this model from Anthropologie is a winner. Get it now! This retro, low-profile option from Urban Outfitters has a ’70s groove to it.

  • ICE said to transfer women out of detention center that became infamous over allegations of forced sterilization

    The privately-run Irwin County Detention Center was the subject of a whistleblower complaint and a congressional investigation last year.

  • Georgia Republicans Clearing the Field for Herschel Walker

    Brendan Smialowski/GettyWeek by week, the Republican field to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in 2022 keeps developing the way Donald Trump wants: into a would-be coronation for football legend and Trump family favorite Herschel Walker.On Monday, former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) announced he would not run for U.S. Senate, becoming the latest and most high-profile figure to bow out of consideration. GOP circles considered the stalwart Trump ally to be a likely candidate for the office. He sought the Senate seat just last year, after all, when he unsuccessfully challenged his fellow Republican, then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler.But even with no GOP incumbent in his way this time, Collins ruled himself out—and he did it surprisingly early. Some Georgia insiders say that Walker didn’t play a role in Collins’ calculus, but the former University of Georgia football great is casting an undeniable shadow over the GOP primary as he decides whether to run.And that is because it is abundantly clear to all Republicans how badly Trump and his family want Herschel Walker to run.Publicly, the former president has encouraged Walker to run against Warnock. But his behind-the-scenes push has been even more robust. In recent weeks, Trump has personally asked GOP senators to call Walker and urge him to get in the race, according to two people familiar with those conversations. He has even merged senators onto his own calls with Walker to push them to make the pitch. (Walker could not be reached for comment.)With Trump’s enthusiastic support behind him, however, Walker could be tough to beat in a GOP primary in Georgia. But the party needs a candidate who can take down Warnock, and there’s a sense among some Republicans in the state that an untested first-time candidate like Walker could be a risky prospect in what may be the most closely-watched Senate race in the country.Given those concerns—and the continued uncertainty over where Walker actually stands on a run—some Republicans aren’t taking the prospect of his candidacy all that seriously. Neither are many Democrats. The most important person in the GOP, however, is extremely serious, and that’s all that matters right now.“Anyone not taking [Walker] seriously hasn’t spoken with President Trump or his orbit,” said one Georgia Republican. “They are all-in on him.”Hanging in the balance of Trump’s pressure campaign is the direction of the most closely divided battleground state in the country—not to mention that of the U.S. Senate and Joe Biden’s presidency. With the Senate evenly divided, a GOP net pick-up of just one seat would return Mitch McConnell to the majority leader’s office with veto power over much of Biden’s agenda.Georgia is at the top of the party’s target list for 2022, but you might not know it judging by who has passed on this race already. Beyond Collins, former Sen. David Perdue was seen as a strong possible candidate to challenge Warnock after his defeat in January’s runoff. But Perdue announced in February that he would not run, quickly ending speculation about a possible return to the Senate.Two ambitious Republicans have already jumped into the race: Latham Saddler, a former Navy SEAL who served on Trump’s National Security Council, and Kelvin King, an Air Force veteran and construction businessman. Both are also first-time candidates.A handful of more seasoned politicians are waiting in the wings. Potentially in the mix are a trio of GOP House members—Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, and Austin Scott—as well as a slate of local current and former elected officials. Carter, who represents the Savannah area, probably spoke for others in saying publicly his decision to run hinges on whether or not Walker does.The person who last held this seat, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, is perhaps the last major unspoken-for Republican beyond Walker. The Atlanta businesswoman, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Senate in 2019, spent the two-month runoff campaign courting the far-right wing of the party and trying to avoid Trump’s vicious grudge against Kemp for not overturning Biden’s win in the state. She lost to Warnock by just over 2 points, having spent $23 million of her own money on the race.After leaving office, Loeffler started a nonprofit called Greater Georgia, conceived as a conservative response to Democratic leader Stacey Abrams’ efforts to register more Georgia voters and get them to the polls.Loeffler is generally seen as unlikely to take on another bruising primary and rematch with Warnock, but the former senator has remained at the center of the state’s biggest political fight: voting and elections.Greater Georgia has staunchly defended Kemp’s controversial new law reworking the state’s election system. And on Wednesday, Loeffler sent a letter to the state attorney general asking him to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—whom she called upon to resign during the runoff campaign—for allegedly using his office for “political self-gain.”Many Republicans say they need to diversify their usual slate of candidates in order to unseat Warnock, the state’s first Black U.S. senator. “If I’m a Georgia Republican, you want either a woman not named Kelly Loeffler or someone of color,” an operative in the state told The Daily Beast.That’s where Walker would come in. His life story is familiar to many Georgians: he grew up in a working-class family in middle Georgia and became an all-star high school student and athlete before his Hall of Fame career for the Georgia Bulldogs. The first professional team he played for in the 1980s was the New Jersey Generals, then owned by Trump, which is how the two first met. He’s had a relationship with the Trump family since, and is especially close to the ex-president’s son, Don, Jr., who has actively urged Walker to pursue a Senate run. In his 2019 book, Trump Jr. recalled taking a trip to Disney World with Walker and his family when he was 6 years old.In retirement, Walker has been active in GOP politics in his home state—where he maintains a residence—though he now lives full-time in Texas. In 2014, he appeared in an ad supporting former GOP Rep. Jack Kingston when he faced Perdue that year. Along with Trump, he backed Kemp’s bid for governor in 2018.In 2020, Walker held an honorary position on Loeffler’s campaign, appeared with Trump at various campaign events, and starred in a runoff ad in which he “tossed” the pigskin back and forth between Perdue and Loeffler.After Trump’s defeat, Walker backed the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him, and tweeted approval of some of the outlandish conspiracies advanced by Lin Wood, the Atlanta lawyer who briefly spearheaded a parallel effort to help the former president and Republican’s attempts to overturn the election. After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Walker tweeted conspiratorial musings that the insurrection was a kind of false-flag operation.Unsurprisingly, the former football star is broadly well-liked within the party base and among a set of operatives and activists who have grown bullish on his candidacy.“He’s gonna be a formidable candidate if he chooses to run,” said Jason Shepherd, a longtime GOP activist who is running for chair of the state party. “Herschel Walker is going to be difficult to attack. He has an extraordinary story to tell that’ll make him a very powerful candidate.”“I can see him clearing the field if he jumps in,” Shepherd added.Barely any time passed after the Jan. 5 runoff before Trumpworld made clear it wanted Walker in the Senate race. In a recent Fox News appearance, Walker confirmed he was taking a serious look at running, but even the state’s most plugged-in Republicans are largely in the dark about what he will do.Democrats, meanwhile, are bemused that Walker is the giant looming over this field, and they are confident that Warnock is well-positioned to take him on. Just over two months after ending a 2020 cycle in which he raised over $138 million, Warnock is building up his war chest again, with over $5.6 million in the bank as of April 1.“If they want it to happen, fine” said one Georgia Democrat of a Walker bid. “Good luck with that.”Shepherd, a former Cobb County GOP chair, said that the fact Walker does not live in Georgia is hardly an impediment. Like several other Republicans who spoke with The Daily Beast, he noted that Hillary Rodham Clinton purchased a home in New York after deciding to run for Senate in the state in 1999.“He may not physically live in Georgia,” Shepherd said, “but he’s never away from Georgia for very long.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 9 new COVID community cases in Singapore, including 4 linked to TTSH nurse cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (30 April) confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,145.

  • If you’re offered a job while getting SC unemployment benefits, you could get cut off

    Still worried about COVID-19? That might no longer be a valid excuse for not working, SC Department of Employment and Workforce says.

  • Ewan McGregor defended his casting as gay designer Halston in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix show

    Ewan McGregor was addressing Billy Porter's 2019 comments about straight actors playing gay characters.

  • Biden in no hurry to normalize ties to Cuba, aide says. Makes sense, it would be political suicide | Opinion

    The Biden administration is in no rush to return to a full normalization of relations with Cuba, despite pressure from the Democratic Party’s far-left wing — at least judging from what President Biden’s top adviser on Latin American affairs told me in an interview,

  • Here’s the story behind Fort Worth’s West Lancaster Bridge. WWII made it was it is today

    The looming war required a better option for travel to points west from downtown Fort Worth.

  • The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold

    Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Canada next week are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that messed up the ingredients in 15 million doses bound for the U.S. market. The Emergent Biosolutions facility in Baltimore was recently cited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for violations including cleaning and sterilization failures, the potential for cross-contamination and failure to follow required protocols. The FDA ordered the facility to stop making more J&J vaccine until the problems are corrected and the earlier mistake on the doses resulted in all 15 million being destroyed.

  • 15 home upgrades you won’t regret making this spring

    Improve your home and yard this spring by tackling home improvement projects like edging your gardens, painting your front door, and more.

  • What time does the 2021 Kentucky Derby start? What TV channel is it on?

    What time does the 2021 Kentucky Derby start? This year, the biggest race on the horse racing calendar starts a little later than you might think.

  • Simone Biles Subtly Refreshed Her Hair Color for Summer, and She Looks So Chic

    She also chopped it into a lob.

  • 4 unanswered questions about the mysterious company that began managing a big chunk of the internet minutes before Biden was sworn in

    A small unknown company from Florida began overseeing a large portion of the internet owned by the Pentagon, leading to more questions than answers.

  • California program overestimates climate benefits of forest offsets - study

    California's forest carbon offset program has generated tens of millions of credits that have questionable value in fighting climate change, a nonprofit group of scientists said this week. CarbonPlan, a group that researches the integrity of programs designed to offset carbon emissions, said that 29% of the forest carbon offsets it analyzed in California's cap and trade program overestimated the amount of carbon emissions they were offsetting, totaling 30 million tonnes, worth about $410 million. "Rather than improve forest management to store additional carbon, ecological and statistical flaws in California's offsets program create incentives to generate credits that do not reflect real climate benefits," said the analysis https://carbonplan.org/research/forest-offsets-explainer.

  • One in Four Shares in $12 Billion Bond ETF Are Now Sold Short

    (Bloomberg) -- As the U.S. economic rebound continues to dazzle, the mood music in the world’s biggest bond market is getting darker.Short interest in the $12 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) now clocks in at 25% of shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Meanwhile, investors are ditching the ETF in droves: TLT has posted outflows every day so far this week, putting the fund on track for weekly withdrawals of over $1 billion -- the worst stretch since November, Bloomberg data show.After a lull, the rise in Treasury yields resumed this week as inflation expectations hit multi-year highs. Exacerbating matters was the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting, where Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the central bank views any jump in price pressures as fleeting and it won’t be dialing back crisis-level monetary support any time soon. That’s given the green light for long-dated Treasuries to sell off, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“What they’re saying is, we want inflation and growth to run sizzling hot. We aren’t worried about inflation because we can deal with that if we have to,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “So it’s a free pass to inflationary pressures and pressure on the long end.”TLT surged 16% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended global markets, but has since given back most of those gains. The ETF has slumped 12% so far this year as the U.S. vaccine rollout and economic reopening boost expectations for a jump in inflation, which could eat into fixed-income returns.Flows into funds with heavy duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- have dried up as a result, while investors pour billions into ETFs focused on shorter-dated Treasuries. In particular, five-year notes look attractive to offset equity downside should risk appetite sour, since the tenor has cheapened as traders have priced in Fed rate hikes, in the eyes of Mizuho International Plc.’s Peter Chatwell.“For those looking at TLT as an equity downside hedge, the belly of the curve can now serve this purpose,” Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy, said. “If there was to be a macro problem, these hikes would be quickly priced out, and the five-year would generate a capital gain.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Top Construction Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Election supervisors say new Florida law makes it harder to use mail ballots, drop boxes

    The president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections said the voting reforms passed by lawmakers Thursday night will make it harder to request and return vote-by-mail ballots.