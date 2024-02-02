Living donor transplant gives new hope to 6-month-old in St. Louis
A woman from New Jersey now calls a baby girl from Florissant her "liver bestie."
A woman from New Jersey now calls a baby girl from Florissant her "liver bestie."
Women on TikTok are sharing their thoughts about a controversial beauty standard that’s gaining traction on the app.
These oil-absorbing wonder products work to freshen blowouts, give hair body and extend wash times by days.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is investing in AI capabilities and will announce more details later this year.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
The Arc Browser is getting a lot smarter about what you're searching for.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Making the switch to bar shampoo can help save the planet — and your hair too.
The all-new Volvo VNL Class 8 tractor loads up on car-like features like a MyTruck app with remote climate control, ADAS systems, and much better mpg.
'Makes me feel like a chef': Here's your chance to score these nonstick wonders at a deep discount.
A group of large investors in Byju's has called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where they seek to change the leadership at Byju's days after the edtech group launched a rights issue at $25 million pre-money valuation. The consortium of investors said it has called for the EGM following "many months of continued efforts" to address the "persistent issues" at Byju's, which at the time of its last fundraise in 2022 was the most valuable edtech globally. It initially issued the request for EGM in December before the rights issue.
Snap up these snuggly favorites and experience the slip-ons shoppers say are 'way more comfortable' than those ... other pairs.
Toss it over a sweater or wear it under your winter coat for added coziness.
The difference between wage growth for job switchers and job stayers has hit pre-pandemic levels.
The veteran 3-and-D specialist yearns to become eligible for the union’s premium medical plan to care for his sons with autism spectrum disorder and to raise awareness about the condition.
Giant Ventures, a U.K.-based VC that has made a habit of investing on both sides of the Atlantic, is launching two new funds, totaling $250 million. The firm invests across climate, health and what it calls "purpose-driven" startups and some used to call "impact" or "mission-driven." Whatever the case, the raise consists of a new $100 million seed fund which will aim to back around 25 early-stage companies, while a $150 million climate-focused growth fund will aim at Series B companies.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Pokimane announced today that she is leaving the platform. "twitch has been my home for a decade," Pokimane wrote on X. "but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days." When Twitch streamers' payout data was leaked in 2021, Pokimane -- whose real name is Imane Anys -- was the highest-earning woman streamer on the platform.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
Spoil your guy with one of these picks from Yeti, Carhartt, Apple and other top brands.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.