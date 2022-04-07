Living a double life: ex-KGB agent shares experience as Soviet spy, his take on crisis in Ukraine

A Georgia man is giving us insight into the war in Ukraine because he understands the Russian mentality.

That’s because he was once part of the KGB, the Russian equivalent of the CIA.

During the 1980s, Jack Barsky, 72, was a Soviet spy, helping to spot Americans who might be willing to work for the Soviets.

In an exclusive interview, Barsky told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that he never met Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he knows a lot about how they operate and why he thinks Putin miscalculated starting a war in Ukraine.

“What is not a surprise to me is that the Ukrainians would fight like hell,” Barsky said. “I don’t think that anyone expected the Russian army to be as incompetent as they are.”

From trying to flip Americans to work for the Russians, leading a double life and why Barsky feels like Putin may no be in power much longer, Huddleston will have more of his exclusive interview, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:45 p.m.

