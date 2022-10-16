'Living in a fancy prison': Twitch and OnlyFans star Amouranth revealed she is married and accused her husband of emotional abuse, forcing her to stream

Amouranth Screen shot of Amouranth/Twitch

Amouranth revealed that she is married and accused her husband of emotional abuse in a Twitch stream on Saturday.

Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, is one of the largest creators on Twitch with 5.9 million followers.

In a clip of the stream, Siragusa says that she is "living in a fancy prison."

Twitch and Onlyfans star Amouranth revealed that she is married in a live Twitch stream and accused her husband of emotional abuse, forcing her to stream, threatening to kill her dogs, and controlling her finances.

Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, regularly streams on Twitch either playing video games or sitting in front of the camera and chatting with her audience of 5.9 million followers. She is also one of the top creators on OnlyFans and in July revealed that she makes as much as $1.5 million per month from the site.

Siragusa revealed that she is married in a Twitch stream on Saturday while talking to her husband on the phone live during the stream. Video of the stream has been removed from Siragusa's Twitch channel, but clips of it are circulating online.

Siragusa did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Sunday.

One clip shows Siragusa questioning her husband "why did you say you were going to kill my dogs?" The person on the phone responds "leave the house" before hurling obscenities at Siragusa.

"What are you saying?" Siragusa replies in the clip. "You just said you were going to kill my dogs if I didn't do a 24-hour stream."

In the second clip, Siragusa says that her husband would not allow her to tell her audience that she was married and that "our relationship would be better if we just stream it."

"You want me to tell them that I'm single, it's about to be true," Siragusa says in the clip.

"The therapist even told him that it's a form of emotional abuse and that I'm basically living in a fancy prison," Siragusa says.

In a third clip, Sirgagusa says that all of her accounts have two factor authentication connected to her husband's number and that he has threatened to "burn" all of her money in court and "put it all in crypto."

"It keeps you there with the fear and the threats if you're going to do something to your animals, and then he's nice again and says everything is going to be ok," Siragusa says.

In a fourth clip, Siragusa shows text messages to the camera that she says are from her husband. In the messages, Siragusa's husband calls her a "dumb fuck" and threatens to throw her merch off a balcony and delete her social media accounts and shut down her bank account.

Other popular streamers and internet personalities supported Siragusa online after she made the allegations of abuse against her husband.

"genuinely terrified for amouranth and hope she is ok. she has always been very sweet and its heartbreaking to know the shitstorm behind the scenes," Twitch streamer 39daph wrote in a tweet.

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold said in a YouTube video that he "hopes she gets away from that dude."

"I think the reason why she streamed it is it's effectively like a cry for help," he says in the video. "She knows that she's being taken advantage of and she streamed it to get it out in the open."

Anyone affected by abuse and in need of support can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233). Advocates are available 24/7 and can also be reached via live chat on thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788 or "LOVEIS" to 22522.

