'Living in fear': Citizens demand leaders tackle crime, homelessness on westside

Tallahassee city commissioners discussed issues from homelessness, crime and an upcoming charter review during their meeting Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

With reports of crime running rampant through the westside of Tallahassee and an ongoing homeless crisis that many say is only exacerbating the issue, business owners and residents say they’ve had enough.

Concerned and frustrated citizens patiently waited through the Tallahassee City Commission’s five and a half hour meeting Wednesday night to air their grievances as a cry for help in the West Pensacola Street community.

“Our businesses, tenants, customers can no longer take every single day being in fear for our lives as we try to make a living and build something for the city to be proud of,” said Spencer Brass, a business owner in the area.

The area constantly deals with robberies, assaults and even murders, he said.

Just within the last three months, two young men were shot and killed in broad daylight outside of the McDonald's on Pensacola Street. Across the road at the Half Time Liquors store, there was a mass shooting killing one and injuring eight others less than a year ago.

'Employees do not feel safe coming to work'

Jennifer Pierce’s office has been a West Pensacola Street fixture for about 20 years, but she no longer feels comfortable letting employees work alone.

Over the last several years, Student Housing Solutions has spent over $40,000 in lighting improvements and $75,000 in cameras across their properties. They’ve hired nighttime security for all of their properties, and one property has a full-time security officer to patrol during the day.

“Our insurance company has told us that our premiums are significantly higher due to the crime rate of the 32304 ZIP code,” Pierce said. “We just recently learned that all the military tenants located at our shopping center on Pensacola Street are terminating. The reason — crime in the area and their employees do not feel safe coming to work.”

Businesses are losing thousands of dollars in stolen items, speakers said, landlords are losing tenants and residents are losing sleep as they lie awake feeling unsafe.

The sound of gunshots frequently ring out during the night, said Maryann Clements, a Mabry Street resident for over 15 years.

“I’m afraid to go outside my door, especially when it’s dark,” Clements said.

Clements’ daughter Jacqueline, who is her caretaker, said the neighborhood is grappling with aggressive and perpetual panhandling, illegal trash dumping causing bins to overflow and prostitution and drug deals on the corners.

“It is abysmal that my older mother should have to witness this, let alone feel threatened by it,” Jacqueline Clements said. “No one deserves to live in fear of taking out the trash or walking from the car to their apartment.”

After the outcry from residents, Commissioner Curtis Richardson said there is "just trash everywhere" and admitted "I personally would not live in that area."

"We've got to do something," he said. "And it needs to happen immediately."

Dailey calls for 'full analysis' of agreement with homeless shelter

The scarring memories of terrifying encounters with people loitering in the area have citizens calling on police and the neighboring Kearney Center, Tallahassee’s largest homeless shelter, to do more.

One resident said there should be no reason to have this many people around his property when the shelter is a block away.

Mayor John Dailey ordered the city manager to conduct a "full analysis and review" of the original agreement with the shelter.

“If they are not meeting the requirements of that original agreement, that needs to be addressed immediately,” Dailey said.

"They need to have their doors open during the day," Dailey continued. "I think that is what is causing a lot of the spillover ... and we have a lot of people hanging out on the sidewalks and the streets because they don't necessarily have a place to go during the day."

Mayor John Dailey voices his opinion on the Northeast Park on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Rick Kearney, the homeless shelter’s founder, said the shelter is completely open throughout the day. Their residents can stay in the dorms, there are rooms with TVs and various activities like basketball clinics during the week.

A lot of the issues stem from people, who are not residents of the center, preying and exploiting homeless people, he said. These people encourage and solicit the illegal activities that are plaguing the streets, he said.

If residents run into issues in parking lots or neighborhoods, Kearney said they can either call the center directly or its hotline at (850) 792-9000 to have their employees come out and remediate the situation.

The shelter’s employees are trained to deescalate situations, and if they can’t, then law enforcement will be called, he said. But even with the number of services they offer, Kearney said they can't do it all.

“It's going to require the city, the county, the sheriff to all roll up their sleeves and help us,” he said. “This is not the Kearney Center, meaning it’s the board or Rick Kearney’s job, to deal with homelessness. It's all of our jobs to deal with homelessness.”

TPD may call on FSUPD and TCC to help on patrols

As for trash pickup, Dailey said he wanted the city to formally ask the Leon County Sheriff's Office to restart its "work details" of jail inmates helping to clean city streets. The program was suspended during the pandemic. He also suggested that prosecutors could offer a diversion program that requires community service in lieu of fines or jail time for minor offenses.

Citizens asked for more police patrols in the area, but City Manager Reese Goad said increasing the amount of officers on patrol wasn't easy as the number of officers on the street can't keep up with the volume of calls.

"Even if we said 'Hey we're going to put more people on patrol,' you wouldn't necessarily see them because as soon as there's a crime they're going to that call, and you're not going to see them moving up and down the corridor."

Tallahassee Chief of Police Lawrence Revell speaks during a press conference regarding Operation Stolen Innocence on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Dailey suggested that even a "faux police presence" could help with law enforcement agencies strategically positioning empty squad cars in high crime areas.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell said TPD is discussing with Florida State University and Tallahassee Community College's police departments to see if they can utilize their force to help patrol.

"One of the things we're doing is looking to see if they're willing to expand beyond their footprint of just the university," Revell said. "That would be a force multiplier for us to get more officers into those areas beyond what they would traditionally do."

