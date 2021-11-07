Living on the Great Lakes -- a dream threatened by climate change

Reuters

Mexicans who need to cross the U.S. land border for work or school are scrambling to get approved COVID-19 vaccines ahead of new rules set to go into effect next week, 20 months after the United States shut crossings for non-essential trips. The rules specify that beginning on Monday only foreigners who have received World Health Organization-approved vaccines can cross, which effectively bars those who received jabs including China's CanSino Biologics and Russia's Sputnik V, among others. "I'm thinking about (flying) to Los Angeles to get a vaccine that will then let me cross," said Jose Gonzalez, a teacher who is a resident of the Mexican border city of Tijuana.