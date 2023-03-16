This Living Libations seabuckthorn oil cleanser works wonders on my skin

Get one of our favorite cleansers.

As I hit my Larry Bird year (number 33), I can humbly reflect on my past and confidently pick out some of my better decisions. Though it might sound dramatic, trying the Living Libations Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Facial Cleansing Oil really is one of my best decisions. While the world was in lockdown, I hunted for the best natural skincare products I could find, at reasonable prices. Naturally, I asked for recommendations from women I knew with beautiful skin. I got plenty of great responses, but most were just too far out of my budget, and I couldn’t find a way to justify spending so much on something I was unsure would work for me.

Eventually, I found myself on the Noy Skincare Instagram page wondering how this woman looked the way she did with three kids and a full-time job. Danna Omari is stunning and what is one of her not-so-secret secrets? The Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Oil.

It is made with clean ingredients

The Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Oil from Living Libations delivers just that.

Bottled in recyclable glass, this 3-in-1 cleanser is paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and of course, vegan. Living Libations uses clean ingredients to create just about anything you can think of, from skincare to haircare and everything in between. The Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Oil is one of their top sellers, packed with omega fatty acids, vitamins, lipids, and hundreds of bioactive compounds that work to give that "glass skin" look we’ve all seen on TikTok and other social media.

Using seabuckthorn, jojoba, tamanu, and lavender oils to name a few, you can expect this oil cleanser to work wonders for your skin within a matter of days. Being my go-to face wash, you’d think I’d fly through bottles of this cleanser but a little bit goes a long way and 2 to 3 pumps on a damp cotton round is all I need to cleanse my entire face.

How to use

Using the Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Cleansing Oil the right way is important for achieving the absolute best skin results that you can so I would recommend following Living Libations' three simple cleansing instructions:

Wet a small portion of a cloth with water, or leave the body wet after a bath or shower. Apply one to two squirts of the Best Skin Ever cleaning oil to the dampened portion of the cloth. Massage the entire body with the cloth, head to toe. Rub more vigorously to exfoliate.

What I love about this oil cleanser is that even if you use a little bit too much it absorbs well into the skin so you won’t be left feeling like an oily mess.

Is it worth it?

At $30 for just over one fluid ounce, this stuff is literally liquid gold and while it may be a bit of a splurge, I figure I’ve only got one face and I could use any extra help I can to get glowing, baby-like skin. Considering the results, ie. clear and extremely soft skin, there’s always room in my budget for this skincare must-have.

Despite there being no perfect product that fits everyone, this cleanser gets pretty close and the fact that it works for all skin types is a big plus in my book. It’s worth addressing that this cleanser has a pretty potent smell so if you aren’t into incense or patchouli then this probably won’t be your cup of tea, but I find the scent calming (hello, lavender) and even mood lifting. This cleanser would probably even be on my list of three items I’d take to a desert island.

If you end up loving this oil cleanser, I would also highly recommend other products from Living Libations like their whitening Tooth Powder and the Happy Gum Drops, both of which will end up leaving your mouth feeling the freshest it’s ever been. I myself am looking forward to trying out their hair care products next in hopes of high quality results like I’ve seen in their other products.

