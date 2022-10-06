'Living in Light: The Art of Healing' shown at Castellani

Oct. 6—Niagara University's Office of Violence Prevention & Education and its community partners hosted an exhibit of artwork created by survivors of domestic violence as the centerpiece Wednesday night at the university's Castellani Art Museum called "Living in Light: The Art of Healing."

The event, which is being held in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is also tied to the Red Flag Campaign, a national public awareness initiative designed to encourage college students to intervene when they see a warning sign ("red flag") of partner violence.

"Intimate partner or dating violence is a pervasive problem among college students. As a result, we are taking a proactive approach to provide a bystander effort to decrease this epidemic on our campus and in the local community. This event allows us to not only raise awareness about dating violence, but also to provide an opportunity for our community to learn more about the services and resources available in our area," said Emily Pike, director of the Office of Violence Prevention and Education.

"The Catholic and Vincentian mission of Niagara University calls on us to be the light for those who need our help, and this is another way we are able to do that," said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University. "We are committed to fostering an educational environment that focuses on the dignity of all people in our community. I'm very grateful to the students, faculty, staff and administrators who have invested themselves in this cause to affect change."

Several community organizations collaborated to host the event, including Niagara University, Castellani Art Museum, Niagara County Sheriff's Office — Victim Assistance Unit & Domestic Violence Intervention Program, Niagara Falls Police Department — Domestic Violence Unit, Pinnacle Community Services, Seven Dancers Coalition, and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.