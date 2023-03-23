Living with water pollution in Guatemala

The first UN water summit in almost 50 years is taking place this week in New York City, where thousands of delegates will meet to discuss a looming global water crisis caused by overconsumption and overdevelopment.
Reuters news agency sent a photographer to the Las Vacas river in the Chinautla municipality outside Guatemala City on Tuesday to record the impact that pollution is having on one waterway.
Water gushed fiercely from a dam in northern Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, amid evacuation orders in the area due to potential flooding.Footage posted to Twitter shows Sullivan Lake, a reservoir situated near Paulden, Yavapai County, on Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service, flooding continued in “nearly every waterway in Yavapai County and northern Gila County” on Wednesday morning. Credit: Yavapai County Flood Control District via Storyful
A lake that dried up 80 years ago looked set on Tuesday to reappear, as monster rainfall accumulated over California's wet winter season overwhelms the state's rivers.In California's Central Valley, authorities issued evacuation orders for residents of communities in Tulare County, where a lake that dried up around World War II was set to reappear.
A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.