The living's not easy for worker-hungry U.S. businesses this summertime

Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider
·6 min read

By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider

SANTA CRUZ, Calif./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Loading riders onto the Giant Dipper, California's oldest roller coaster and the star attraction of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, is not how Karl Rice thought he'd be spending his summer.

But Rice, whose family runs the Northern California amusement park, got a later-than-usual start in hiring workers after reopening in April, following a year-long shutdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. So far, he has managed to scrape together only about half of the roughly 1,900 employees needed to handle the busy summer season.

The 114-year-old amusement park is buzzing with customers reveling in their post-lockdown freedom, and with the season's biggest crowds yet expected over the July 4 holiday weekend, "it's sort of all hands on deck," Rice said.

All the executives are working attractions or food stands at least once a week this summer, and Rice, the president of the Boardwalk, takes on two eight-hour shifts a week, usually helping guests in and out of the Dipper, an historic roller coaster.

As the United States approaches its Independence Day celebrations, which the Biden administration hoped would mark the country's symbolic emergence from the pandemic, the economy is both back to normal, and - as Rice's experience shows - very far from it.

The mask-wearing and social distancing rules of the last 15 months are largely gone. Unrestricted sellout crowds at Major League Baseball stadiums and restaurant waiting lists are back in vogue.

But there is something of a speed limit on the economic rebound. The $93 million in North American box office sales for the top 10 movies last weekend was the best showing since Valentine's Day in 2020, before the onset of the pandemic, according to IMDB, yet weekly revenue remains roughly half or less of what it was before the crisis.

"Who knew reopening would be as hard as it has been?" Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday as he recounted just a few of the anomalies in the economy: Theme parks are limiting their hours because they can't hire enough workers, despite high unemployment; auto factories are slowing production because of supply shortages in an era of record sales.

Based on output alone, the United States has recovered. According to the latest estimate from the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, the economy has surpassed its $19.3 trillion pre-pandemic level. When it comes to jobs, however, it is still more than 7 million in the hole, with likely many months to go before anything like a full labor market recovery is reached.

Graphic: Back, and bigger than ever - https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-ECONOMY/yzdvxldxlvx/chart.png

Unusually for a recession, people have money to spend, and from an unusual source: the government. Ongoing unemployment insurance payments, the expansion of child tax credits and other federal aid are keeping households flush. Unclear is when or if private-sector wages will take up the slack as the aid ends.

Graphic: Personal income has risen on government spending - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/REOPENING/xlbvgqongvq/chart.png

And consumers are spending. Spending on services - the lion's share of household outlays, which make up 70% of the economy - has been ticking up, particularly in recent weeks. Many restaurants are crowded and owners complain of difficulties hiring.

But the overall leisure and hospitality industry is still missing 15% of the jobs it had before the pandemic. By contrast, jobs in finance are effectively back to normal at just over 99% of the pre-pandemic level.

Graphic: Jobs by industry - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INDUSTRY/qmypmdoolvr/chart.png

With the number of new COVID-19 infections in the United States falling, people are eating out again, with seated diners back to pre-pandemic levels, data from OpenTable shows.

Graphic: Dine-in dining returns - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/NORMAL/jznvnybxdpl/chart.png

Business is brisk at Farley's, a San Francisco cafe; sales are running at about 70% of pre-pandemic levels but are expected to rise in July, once co-owners Amy and Chris Hillyard hire enough staff to reinstitute pre-pandemic hours. At their bigger operation, Farley's East in downtown Oakland, sales are only about 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

Chris Hillyard expects a boost next week after Bay Area Rapid Transit employees resume working for three days a week at their Oakland headquarters around the corner from Farley's East, but he projects monthly losses until the fall, when he hopes larger numbers of office workers will return.

U.S. air travel has climbed back steadily but is only at about 75% of 2019 levels, largely due to the slow rebound of international and business travel. TripActions, a travel management company, said bookings for air and ground transport as well as hotels have more than quadrupled since the start of 2021, but have only reached 60% of their pre-pandemic level. International business travel is at 18%.

Graphic: Air travel fights back - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS/qmyvmdoglpr/chart.png

The labor market remains far from normal.

Though there are several million more unemployed than before the pandemic, U.S. businesses also report a record number of job openings. Companies want workers, and workers are quitting jobs in large numbers, presumably to take others that are more rewarding. But net job growth has been slow compared to the numbers needed to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Governors in Republican-led states have blamed sluggish job-to-worker matching on enriched federal unemployment benefits that they feel encourage people to stay home, and have moved to cancel those extra payments.

William Spriggs, a Howard University economics professor and chief economist for the AFL-CIO labor group, suggested a different explanation: Skilled workers in slower-to-recover industries are waiting to resume careers and not feeling compelled to take any job that comes along.

Trades workers in the entertainment industry, he said, "don't want to work at McDonald's," but are waiting for Broadway shows, live concerts and movie production to resume. Analysts who assume the people who are unemployed can be matched one to one with the jobs that are open right now "are off compared to where the market is."

Graphic: Jobs and job openings - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/JOBS/rlgvdrknxvo/chart.png

At the Boardwalk, the pandemic shutdown and lack of much advance notice about the reopening meant that seasonal hiring this year started months later than usual. When it did, competition for workers was stiff because all local businesses were ramping up at once.

Applicants surged after the park offered a $300 bonus every two weeks for those clocking at least 30 hours a week, said Sabra Reyes, the Boardwalk's director of human resources. The limiting factor now, she said, is how fast she can train and get new hires into their jobs.

"We've been hiring at full speed," said Reyes, who works the amusement park's Cave Train ride each week. "But it was and it's still a struggle."

(With reporting by Nathan Frandino; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m going to go broke’: This is how soaring inflation impacts Americans living on Social Security

    'I can’t believe cat litter and food have gone up by $5. How could they even do that? It’s kitty litter and cat food for God’s sake.'

  • Unemployment lifeline disappears for millions of Americans

    It's not just the extra $300. A subset of workers around the country is getting shut out of the unemployment system altogether.Driving the news: Of the 26 states cutting topped-up benefits, all but four are ending (or have already ended) the program that allowed self-employed, gig and freelance workers to collect jobless aid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: It's part of a grand experiment underway in states across

  • What the 10-year Treasury rate’s dip below 1.5% may be saying about inflation

    The 10-year Treasury yield could be 'replaying a scenario that happened after the 2008 crisis,' says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

  • Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

    Unemployed Americans know about COVID-19-related financial relief, including enhanced unemployment benefits, but an overwhelming majority (80%) aren't taking advantage of them, a recent survey from...

  • The fourth stimulus check isn't dead yet — here's how it could still happen

    It may be a long shot, but another relief payment could find its way to Biden's desk.

  • Will I get the Golden State Stimulus check soon? Here’s what you should know

    Lawmakers approved more than $8 billion in rebates for millions of California taxpayers. People with an income of $75,000 or less could get anywhere from $500-$1,100, depending on their filing status. Many are wondering when they can expect to receive that stimulus money. The Golden State Stimulus II is a second round of payments, which was included in the latest version of the budget. The legislation itself does not outline exactly how soon Californians could see that money, only that it must be before July 15, 2022. However, it is still awaiting a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The State Controller's Office told KCRA 3 that when the governor signs the budget, the timeline for payments will be updated on the Franchise Tax Board's website. See more in the video above.

  • Few unemployed people are actively looking for jobs

    There are around 10 million unemployed Americans and over 9 million open positions. But most people aren't urgently seeking out those jobs.The big picture: For the first time in decades, workers have the power to be choosy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Only about 10% of job seekers say they're actively and urgently looking for work, according to a new survey from the jobs site Indeed. Around 45% are passively looking for jobs, and anot

  • US restaurant sales are back to pre-pandemic levels, so why isn’t restaurant employment?

    The pandemic hit the US restaurant industry hard. More than 110,000 US restaurants have either shuttered permanently or long-term as a result of the pandemic last year—with nearly 2.5 million jobs lost from pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Restaurant Association.

  • More jobless workers sue their states for ending unemployment benefits early

    Workers in Indiana, Texas, and Maryland have filed lawsuits against their respective states for canceling pandemic-era unemployment benefits early.

  • Unemployment Rolls Shrinking Faster in States That Opted Out of Enhanced Federal Benefits

    The number of people receiving unemployment benefits is falling faster in states that have opted out of extended federal unemployment assistance.

  • Hospitality workers are returning to their jobs in Northeast states, prompting big unemployment drops - and economists say the region's high vaccine rate is driving it

    High-vaccine states in the Northeast are reopening, prompting customers to flock to restaurants and workers to return to jobs, the WSJ reported.

  • McConnell gives 'kudos' to Bill Clinton's Treasury Secretary for warning about hyperinflation

    Since Biden took office, his economic agenda has been criticized by Larry Summers, who served under both Clinton and Obama. McConnell appreciates it.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts bipartisan infrastructure deal

    President Joe Biden overstated the expected employment gains Tuesday in making his pitch for a bipartisan infrastructure proposal that he said would create “millions” of new jobs. While Biden and congressional Democrats are aiming to pass the remainder of the president's proposal in separate legislation, that is meeting Republican resistance and is far from certain.

  • Steel Going Into Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Reaches Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A key steel product used in construction and automobiles reached a record Monday as U.S. President Joe Biden pushes ahead with his infrastructure spending plans.Hot-rolled coil for July delivery rose 0.7% to $1,800 a short ton in New York, an all-time high, extending gains since the president secured a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal on Thursday. Prices have more than tripled in a year.Commodities from steel to iron ore to copper have gained strongly this year, partly

  • Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

    Before the pandemic hit, Jacqueline Bartley, a mother of two girls and a boy, had a comfortable life. Then the 41-year-old lost her job at American Airlines, quickly spent her savings and found herself months behind on the $1,350-a-month home she rented. Until then she had never missed a rent payment.

  • Psaki stands by claims that Republicans are responsible for defunding the police

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki stood by claims made by President Joe Biden adviser Cedric Richmond that Republicans defunded America’s police departments.

  • The IRS Is Struggling to Keep Up—And That’s Bad For Everyone

    With new responsibilities doling out COVID-19 relief and child tax credits, the understaffed, underfunded IRS is falling dangerously behind

  • The Lost Decade: Lessons From Japan's Real Estate Crisis

    What Was Japan's "Lost Decade" Real Estate Crisis? Free markets economies are subject to cycles. Economic cycles consist of fluctuating periods of economic expansion and contraction as measured by a nation's gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Who Wants to Defund the Police?

    The White House is now arguing that Republicans are the part of 'Defund the Police.' Recent history suggests otherwise.

  • Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a growing number of Americans disapprove of Biden's leadership on the economy, gun violence and taxation, with the biggest decline coming within Biden's Democratic Party https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/POLL/yxmvjzlmkvr, especially those under the age of 40, non-white Democrats or those who do not have a college degree.