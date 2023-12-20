Livingston County clergy abuse case could change everything for survivors

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A sex assault case that began in Livingston County could mean everything to survivors of clergy abuse.

After decades of battling debilitating depression, Brian McLain says he made a crucial connection in his late 30s: His priest had molested him as a teenager.

To the chagrin of the Catholic Church, 41-year-old McLain decided to sue over his childhood trauma, and the Michigan Supreme Court agreed to hear his case.

In a legal feud that could open the door to scores of new clergy abuse lawsuits, McLain is testing for the first time a revised 2018 law that gives adult victims a retroactive right to sue for sex abuse they endured as minors.

Under the old statute of limitations, Michigan sex assault victims could only file civil lawsuits for up to three years after the abuse occurred. But under the new law, passed in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, victims are now allowed to sue over childhood sex abuse until they turn 28 years old, or up to three years after connecting the assault to their trauma.

This latter criteria is the crux of McLain's case. He was 38 when he and his therapist connected the dots between his abuse as a teen, court records show, and the trauma and crippling mental illness that followed.

"I totally went into a depression," McLain said during a news conference Tuesday. "I isolated myself for the next couple of decades. I was scared. I didn't have an outlet.

"Unfortunately, someone who I thought was a higher authority from God was abusing me," McLain said. "I went into darkness."

Brian McLain, 41, hugs his mother after addressing reporters about the child sexual abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a priest when he was 16.

McLain says he made the connection in November 2020 after numerous psychotherapy sessions. Five months later, he filed his lawsuit in Livingston County Circuit Court, alleging a priest began sexually assaulting him during his time at a juvenile detention center in Whitmore Lake.

According to court documents, the priest "found ways to be alone with him and induced him to perform masturbatory acts."

McLain is suing the Diocese of Lansing, the Rev. Richard Lobert and the Archdiocese of Baltimore, where Lobert was ordained in 1975 and served until 2021, when the archdiocese stripped him of his duties pending an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

Lobert, 75, has not been criminally charged and no other alleged victims have publicly come forward. He did not return calls seeking comment.

According to court documents, Lobert moved to Michigan in 1995 and worked for decades as chaplain of Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor. He provided other services under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Lansing, including counseling residents at the now-shuttered W.J. Maxey Boys Training School, a juvenile detention facility in Whitmore Lake for males ages 12-21.

Ten days after McLain filed his lawsuit, Lobert resigned from his chaplain job. By then, he'd already been placed on ministerial leave pending an investigation by the Lansing Diocese and the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

In court documents, the Diocese of Lansing and Archdiocese of Baltimore have argued McLain's lawsuit is barred by the statute of limitations because the revised law doesn't cover individuals like him. Livingston County Judge Suzanne Geddis disagreed — but the church entities convinced the Michigan Court of Appeals to dismiss the case.

McLain appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the case.

The defendants have 30 days to file their arguments. The case will not be heard for another six months.

According to court documents, in the spring of 1999, while McLain was a 16-year-old staying at the W.J. Maxey Boys Training School, he met Lobert, who regularly visited the school to provide religious services and counseling to its residents.

McLain says he went to mass on a weekly basis at the training school, and one day, sought the priest out for confession.

"I spoke with him about something I had done as a juvenile, and I wanted to repent," McLain said.

But instead of helping the teen find redemption, McLain said, the priest took advantage and began to "devise situations" to be alone with him so he could molest him.

"McLain asserts he felt powerless to refuse Lobert's demands," Geddis wrote in a Jan. 22 order. "McLain later became dependent on alcohol and opiates, and suffered from bipolar disorder and ADHD. ... In November of 2020, through psychotherapy, McLain alleges he first connected his significant mental health and drug dependency issues with the sexual abuse trauma inflicted by Lobert."

What comes next

While the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the church deities, attorney Ven Johnson, representing McLain, says he's optimistic for his client, given the Supreme Court decided to hear the case.

"We are absolutely ecstatic," Johnson said Tuesday. He stressed the revised law is meant to help people exactly like McLain: adults who have long suffered in silence over abuse they endured as children.

"Child sexual abuse victims often say nothing, and when they do ... they don't disclose it until adulthood," said Johnson, who called his client a "hero" for coming forward and proclaiming: "You can't do this to me and get away with it."

McLain's case highlights what lawyers refer to as the delayed-disclosure phenomenon, where victims wait for years, often decades, before disclosing their abuse to others.

Data shows this is the norm, rather than the exception. According to a 2020 Delayed Disclosure report by national think tank Child USA:

The average age a person reports child sex abuse is about 52 years old.

Nearly 83% of adults say they never reported any rapes they experienced in childhood.

62% of child sex abuse victims remain silent forever.

McLain hopes he inspires others suffering from childhood trauma to come forward, too.

"I know it's hard. I know they don't want to talk about it," McLain said. But, he added: "Talk about it. ... Tell somebody. People need to know about these things."

After addressing the media, McLain hugged his mom, then his ex-wife — both of whom came to support him.

McLain says he hasn't seen a priest since.

— Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Livingston County clergy abuse case could change everything for survivors