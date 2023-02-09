Livingston County doctor among 23 charged in $61.5M Medicare fraud case

DETROIT — Court documents unsealed this week show 23 Michigan residents, including a Livingston County doctor, have been charged in connection with two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million by paying kickbacks and bribes and billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services.

“As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary home health services throughout the Detroit metropolitan area, exposing patients to needless physician services and drug testing and costing Medicare tens of millions of dollars,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Dr. Cornelius Oprisiu, 82, of Livingston County, worked for Infinity Visiting Physicians Associate in Dearborn, according to a press release. He and Dr. Alejandro Mataverde, 79, of Oakland County, and Shafiq Rehman, 59, of Wayne County, a licensed nurse practitioner, were employed by Infinity and are accused of providing medically unnecessary services to Medicare beneficiaries or submitting claims to Medicare for medical services that were not provided to the patients.

Rehman, Mataverde and Oprisiu face 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud.

“Those who attempt to defraud Medicare often do so at the risk of compromising the integrity of federal health care programs and disregarding the health and well-being of patients,” said Special Agent in Charge Mario Pinto of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

According to the grand jury indictment filed Feb. 1 under seal, beginning in at least February of 2015, Radwan Malas, 43, of Oakland County, operated Infinity Visiting Physician Services as a home visiting physician company and ordered the physicians he employed to certify patients referred by Walid Jamil and Jalal Jamil for medically unnecessary home health services. He then billed Medicare for services that were never actually provided to the patients — including 60-minute complex patient visits — and for services that were not medically necessary — including B-12 and Toradol injections.

The release claims Malas also demanded that physicians in his office order the highest-reimbursing urine drug test for patients, which was medically unnecessary, but for which Malas allegedly received a referral fee from the laboratory that processed the samples.

As part of the scheme, the defendants billed Medicare more than $11.5 million in fraudulent claims for which they were paid nearly $4 million which they misappropriated for their personal benefit. The FBI also said Malas laundered the misappropriated funds by conducting illegal financial transactions.

Michael Molloy, 50, of Wayne County, was co-owner of Integra Lab Management, which processed the high-reimbursing and allegedly medically unnecessary urine tests submitted by Infinity, according to the press release. Molloy and his co-owners allegedly paid the salary of Infinity employees and made monthly payments to Malas in exchange for the physician orders for the medically unnecessary urine drug testing. As a result of the illegal kickbacks, Integra submitted approximately $2.8 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and was paid more than $730,000.

The release states Montaha Hogeige, 39, of Wayne County, was a medical assistant employed by Infinity who agreed to receive her salary from Integra as an illegal kickback to Infinity in exchange for physician orders for high-reimbursing urine drug testing.

In the second case, the government says Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned and operated several home health agencies in the Detroit metropolitan area. They concealed their ownership interest in the agencies using straw owners — including family members and other associates — and submitted approximately $50 million in fraudulent home health care claims to Medicare. Specifically, Walid and Jalal Jamil paid bribes to other co-conspirators to recruit patients in violation of the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute. Based on their fraudulent claims, Walid and Jalal Jamil received more than $43 million from Medicare, which they misappropriated for their personal benefit.

Carol Ibrahim, 45, of Oakland County, and Delaine Jackson, 48, of Wayne County, were employed by one or more of the Jamil home health agencies and operated these agencies at the direction of Walid Jamil. They each allegedly made illegal payments to patient recruiters and submitted false claims to Medicare.

Ibrahim Sammour, 62, of Wayne County, was a registered nurse employed by the Jamil home health agencies. Sammour fraudulently billed Medicare for home health services he never provided and falsely certified patients as “homebound.”

Mary Smelter-Bolton, 69, of Oakland County, and Cass Hawkins, 52, of Wayne County, were recruiters paid by various Jamil home health agencies to refer them Medicare beneficiaries for home health services that were then billed to Medicare, even though the claims were not eligible for reimbursement.

Defendants in the two cases face a variety of 10-year felonies.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County doctor among 23 charged in $61.5M Medicare fraud case