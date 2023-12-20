In Livingston County, high schoolers are building homes

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — High school students from around Livingston County have built 17 new homes in the past few years through a Construction Trades Program at Howell Public Schools.

Open to high schoolers from neighboring districts like Brighton, Fowlerville, Hartland and Pinckney, the program has an annual waiting list and is funded by Career and Technical Engineering through the state of Michigan.

There are about 100 students currently enrolled in Construction Trades 1 and Construction Trades 2. First-year students learn the basics of home building, including necessary theories and mathematics, said teacher Todd Millspaugh. Students also learn how to properly use related tools.

Second-year students build a house from the foundation up, beginning their very first day. By taking both courses, students can become certified by both the state of Michigan and OSHA.

The homes built by students aren't necessarily small either, having sold for as much as $500,000, Millspaugh said. During construction, students are introduced to and use high-quality building materials. They also develop relationships with an array of local contractors, from HVAC experts to plumbers.

And they can utilize new technology, like the district's recently purchased equipment operator simulator.

“A very big part of the construction program is getting students excited about future career opportunities within the trades," teacher Brendan Samborn wrote via email. "To do this, we try to expose students to as many career paths as possible. The simulator will allow students to further explore the possibility of being an operating engineer or heavy equipment operator without having to wait until (they're) 18.”

In addition to state funding, the Howell Education Foundation supports program costs, which can be as much as $400,000 annually, Millspaugh said. Completed homes are sold by the foundation with the help of Chestnut Real Estate in Brighton.

The foundation uses revenues earned through home sales to reinvest in Howell Public Schools and the construction courses.

Students in the Construction Trades Program at Howell Public Schools will eventually build a house from the ground up.

“As we all know, there's high demand for this work,” Millspaugh said. “It’s an alternate path for some students who are more successful in a hands-on, rather than a classroom, setting.”

Millspaugh serves not only as teacher, but project manager for the new homes and coach to his students. He enjoys it so much that he's largely put his personal work as a contractor on hold, only taking projects in the summer and when he has free time during the school year.

“I love being a coach in a sport where, rather than (playing a game), we're building a house,” he said. “(A few years ago), I never would’ve guessed I’d be doing this full-time, but I love working with the students. It’s a challenging but very rewarding job.”

