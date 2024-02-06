Livingston County looking to add 30-40 election judges for general primary election

Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching and her department are looking for a few good people to help with the upcoming General Primary Election.

The primary election in Illinois is scheduled for March 19.

Masching said that her office is wanting to add 30-40 new judges to go with the approximately 130 judges who are expected to return. Masching said that it is hoped to have at least three judges in each precinct. New judges will need to attend a mandatory class that will include training.

“What they need to do is call us and tell us which date they would like to be here for so we make sure they have plenty of information,” Masching said. “They need to also stop by ahead of time because there is a manual and there's an open-book test. I assure them that no one has ever failed.”

Masching said that it is important to fill out what all can be completed. The class will then go through the test and use it as a learning tool and explain any incorrect answers. She said that scores are not posted but having a test score on file is required.

The class includes going through the information on the machines, etc. New judges are put in precincts with experienced judges. The classes will be held on Feb. 10, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19. Each class starts at 9:30 a.m. and will last approximately two hours.

Classes for new judges will cover more things, the classes for returning judges is more of a review, Masching said.

Masching asks for those interested in becoming a judge to call her office (815)-844-2006 for more information on becoming an election judge. The stipend for being a judge is $205.

Early voting starts Feb. 8 and registration continues through Feb. 20. Masching said that those registering to vote after Feb. 20 must vote at the time of registering.

Also, voting by mail is available from Feb. 8 through March 14. To do this, one must go to www.livingstoncountyil.gov and look under Recent News on the home page. There will be a “Vote by Mail Request” box that is the portal. Requests for mail ballots may be made no later than March 14.

The dates for early voting, voting by mail and grace registration include Monday through Saturday from the county clerk's office.

Election Day is March 19 and voting at the clerk's office is available for grace registration and voting only from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information on becoming an election judge, or any other matter regarding the election, contact Kristy Masching or Gail Smythe at the county clerk's office at kmasching@livingstoncountyil.gov or gsmythe@livingstoncountyil.gov.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Livingston County in need of new election judges ahead of March primary