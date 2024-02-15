Livingston County man wins $500,000 on his 1st lottery ticket purchase ever

Beginner's luck led to an amazing birthday present for a Livingston County man.

The man, 21, recently won $500,000 on the first lottery ticket he had ever purchased, a Wild Side instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"I had never played the Lottery before, but I’ve seen my mom purchase tickets now and again, so I decided to buy one while I was at the store," the man, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. "I didn’t know how to play the game, so I took the ticket home and had my parents walk me through it. When we revealed the $500,000 prize, we didn’t think it was real.

"We went to the Lottery office in Saginaw to have them look at the ticket. When they confirmed it really was a $500,000 winner, we were in disbelief. I knew right then that this money was about to change my life. What makes it even more exciting is that today is my 21st birthday!"

He purchased the $5 ticket at the Fast Lane Convenience store located at 3540 State St. in Saginaw.

He plans to use the money to study abroad, pay for his tuition and save the rest.

