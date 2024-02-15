Livingston County man wins $500K after buying his first-ever lottery ticket

A local man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $500,000 while playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Side.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A local man, 21, bought his first lottery ticket on a whim, a decision that brought him a windfall of half a million dollars.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $500,000 while playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Side, according to a release.

He bought his winning ticket at the Fast Lane Convenience Store at 3540 State St. in Saginaw.

“I had never played the Lottery before, but I’ve seen my mom purchase tickets now and again, so I decided to buy (a ticket) while I was at the store,” the player told the Michigan Lottery. “I didn’t know how to play the game, so I took the ticket home and had my parents walk me through it. When we revealed the $500,000 prize, we didn’t think it was real.

“We went to the office in Saginaw to have them look at the ticket. When they confirmed it really was a $500,000 winner, we were in disbelief. I knew ... this money was about to change my life."

The day he gave the quote was his birthday.

He plans to use the money to study abroad and pay for his tuition, then save the remainder, according to the Lottery.

The Wild Side launched last March and has awarded $12 million to players, according to the Lottery. Tickets are $5 and players can win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000. More than $18 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and six $2,500 prizes.

