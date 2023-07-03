New Livingston County State's Attorney is a familiar face

On March 1, Randy Yedinak began his day as the Livingston County State's Attorney.

By the time the day was over, he was a judge in Illinois' Eleventh Judicial Circuit.

With Yedinak's job change came the need for a new state's attorney.

The process really didn't take long at all because his replacement was already in the office.

Mike Regnier, the top assistant to Yedinak, was appointed by the Livingston County Board to fill the vacancy left by his former boss.

The transition wasn't difficult, but being short-handed made for longer workdays.

“Understaffed meant longer days for me, but we essentially got through it," Regnier said.

He was fortunate to not have any major cases during the transition like he did last fall. Regnier assisted Yedinak in the prosecution of Clifford Brewer, who was on trial in August for murdering three people on Christmas Day in 2019.

Regnier called the leadership change “seamless.”

“I was already familiar, having worked in the office for the past decade, with the standards we hold our community to, and with the judicial system in Livingston County, from the law enforcement and victim groups, to the court services department and judges,” he said. “I already knew the cases pending, the investigations ongoing and the civil and constitutional concerns that Livingston County faces. … We're blessed with a lot of really good department heads.”

Regnier has done three jury trials since taking over, including one involving a Pontiac Correctional Center inmate stabbing a correctional officer. There is another case of a PCC inmate who attacked correctional officers last November. The attempted first-degree murder case has been set for a jury trial in August.

Regnier's top assistant is the new kid in the office. Alex O'Brien was hired to fill Regnier's previous position. O'Brien has been a career prosecutor in Iroquois and LaSalle counties. He handles the day-to-day felonies.

The other two assistants are Stephanie Krause, who handles juvenile cases and assists on felony cases. Kathleen Boles takes care of misdemeanors and DUI cases.

Regnier grew up in Genoa City, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wisconsin-Platteville, where he studied criminal justice, sociology and political science. After that, he attended Northern Illinois University School of Law, graduating in 2012.

After graduating, he came to Livingston County where he started as an assistant state's attorney.

"I prosecuted all matters the office handles, from traffic, misdemeanors, juvenile matters and then felonies," he said.

Regnier is married and has two young daughters.

Livingston County State's Attorney Mike Regnier

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: New Livingston County State's Attorney is a familiar face