Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder has resigned his post after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Sheriff Michael Murphy said Warder was arrested by Michigan State Police on Oct. 26 and placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1. Warder resigned on Saturday, Murphy said.

The state Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case in Livingston County courts, Murphy said.

It was not clear where in the county Warder was arrested.

Murphy said he handled the situation like any other internal affairs matter. He said Warder was "very involved in the community."

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County undersheriff resigns following DUI arrest