Livingston County woman charged with collecting more than $34,000 in dead mother's pension

A Livingston County woman has been charged with stealing nearly $35,000 in her mother’s state pension payments after her mother died in January 2020.

The arrest of Patricia Chatley, 59, of Nunda, was detailed Wednesday by New York state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Livingston County District Attorney Gregory J. McCaffrey and New York State Police.

“Ms. Chatley allegedly concealed her mother’s death to steal tens of thousands of dollars she was not entitled to,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to my investigative team, the State Police, and District Attorney McCaffrey, she is being held accountable for her actions."

Chatley, who officials said is employed by the Dalton-Nunda Central School District, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. She was issued a desk appearance ticket and returns to court on Feb.12.

According to authorities, Chatley’s mother, Janet Chatley, worked for the Livingston County Department of Social Services before retiring in 1994. Upon her retirement, she received monthly benefits of approximately $1,000 which should have ceased upon her death. Janet Chatley died on Jan. 5, 2020.

DiNapoli’s Division of Investigations became aware of Janet Chatley’s death after receiving an anonymous complaint, investigators said. According to the investigation, between January 2020 and June 30, 2022, Chatley allegedly collected 30 unauthorized payments that were meant for her deceased mother totaling $34,548.

As a public school district employee, Patricia Chatley is a New York State and Local Retirement System member. Investigators allege Chatley failed to notify the bank or NYSLRS of her mother’s death and continued to collect and transfer the pension fund payments to her personal account.

Forensic auditors traced the stolen money from the bank accounts, which Chatley held jointly with her mother, to her personal account, from which she withdrew it and spent it, investigators claim.

“I commend our State Police members and partners from the State Comptroller’s Office and the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office for their steadfast work on this investigation. Ms. Chatley corruptly took advantage of her deceased mother’s hard-earned pension to support her own acquisitive needs," said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Nunda woman charged with collecting mother's pension after mother died