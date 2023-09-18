Livingston deputies pursue suspected drunk driver through county

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — After a high-speed chase and brief foot pursuit, a suspected drunk driver was taken into custody Saturday, Sept. 16.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, in pursuit of a suspected drunk driver in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

According to a press release from LCSO, the suspect was seen passed out in the vehicle in the roadway. When he awoke, he fled at a high speed.

The pursuit entered Livingston County through southern Hamburg Township, where officers from the Hamburg Township Police Department and the Green Oak Township Police Department attempted to assist. Washtenaw deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The driver was seen again driving at a high speed near Pettysville Road and M-36 before making a reckless turn on to Pettysville Road. A deputy with LCSO attempted to stop the car using his emergency lights and siren, but the driver didn’t pull over and continued to speed away.

The suspect was allegedly driving in a reckless manner, including running civilian cars off the roadway, almost rear-ending civilian cars, running stop signs and speeding.

The vehicle entered Pinckney Village and turned onto Mill Street before hitting a dead end, at which point he left the roadway and drove through yards, striking a fire hydrant.

High speeds and reckless driving led deputies to perform a P.I.T maneuver. The vehicle allegedly continued to travel, so a LCSO deputy positioned his vehicle in front of the suspect to stop him. The suspect turned into the front of the patrol car, striking it. The suspect’s vehicle became inoperable. The driver exited the car and, after a brief foot pursuit, was arrested without further incident.

There were no injuries in the incident. The suspect’s vehicle and two LCSO vehicles received functional damage.

