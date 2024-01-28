Livingston GOP will need new chair after Smith resigns, claiming harassment from Republicans

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The local GOP party will need a new leader after its chair announced her resignation.

Jennifer Smith, the chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, will step down from party leadership, she said on a local conservative podcast.

Smith is resigning as chair of the party's executive committee, effective Feb. 1. The executive committee's next meeting is set for Feb. 1, according to its website.

Smith had been put under pressure to resign by some of her fellow members of the local GOP.

In January, executive committee member Rob Rodriguez-Pelizzari penned a letter calling for a special meeting to remove Smith and select a new chair, which was published by The Livingston Post. That month, two party leaders resigned and named Smith as the reason. Jessica Barefield resigned as the party's executive director. Sean Carleton, the party's vice president, also resigned.

Livingston County GOP Chair Jennifer Smith said on a local podcast she has resigned from party leadership, effective Feb. 1, 2024. In this file photo, Smith reviews at exhibit in the Washtenaw County 22nd Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

"For those of you who don’t know, I did resign, not really willingly," Smith said Jan. 23 on the "This Is My Brain" podcast. "But I did it for the safety of my family because I was being so intentionally harassed by Republicans. I was being harassed so badly by Republicans, I resigned."

She said someone sent a reporter to find her at her child's sports practice, and she found the reporter waiting by her car. She has also complained about backlash she has received in comments posted on social media and spoke about feeling harassed and threatened at multiple local government meetings in the county. A threatening letter Smith says she received was also brought up during the podcast.

"It’s not in my DNA, not inherently who I am, to battle with people who, not only I am on the same side with, but in humanity," Smith said on the podcast.

She said she got involved in local politics because of school mask mandates, also saying Brighton Area Schools wouldn't accept a mask exemption from a physician.

"What I learned is that politics is evil," she said on the podcast. "It’s a cesspool. It is deeper and swampier than you would ever imagine."

She also spoke about delegates wanting to quit and encouraged them to stay involved and voice their opinions about who should lead the party.

"The problem is there are bad actors, chaos creators that have infiltrated that and want to demolish any kind of movement forward that we made," she said.

"When the fight came to my kids, I’m done. And I’ve probably been done for a very long time," she said.

Rob Rodriquez-Pelizzari included a list of transgressions he alleges Smith committed in his letter. He claims there are more than 80 issues that could be grounds to remove her as party chair, including ethical, moral and operational issues, and professional failures. Concerns included bounced checks, verbal and cyber bullying, an "inability to receive advice from other (committee) members," not making it to scheduled meetings, and having no goals for fundraising and events.

Smith has also been the leader of a local chapter of Mom's For Liberty, a "parents' rights" group.

In 2023, The Southern Poverty Law Center, labeled Florida-headquartered Moms for Liberty and 10 other right-wing "parents' rights" groups as "anti-government extremist groups." The SPLC takes on civil rights cases and cases against white supremacists. It has also been accused of being politically motivated and has to defend itself in lawsuits.

In December 2021, Smith filed lawsuits against some members of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education, alleging a school board subcommittee in charge of public health policies violated the Open Meetings Act. She later dropped the suits.

She's faced backlash in the news and on social media for comments made during school board meetings — which some found threatening.

Brighton resident Sarah Cross was granted a temporary personal protection order against Smith in late November 2022. The PPO was terminated the following March after a judge said, although the harassment ended once the PPO was granted, there was no direct evidence to prove Smith was orchestrating the acts. Cross had alleged Smith harassed her after Cross advocated for tougher COVID-19 protocols and also sought recalls against two school board members in Brighton.

