Livingston man remains jailed in hammer attack on an elderly woman who later died

A Livingston man remains in custody on several charges — including attempted murder — as authorities detailed an incident earlier this year in which a hammer was used to attack a woman who later died.

Robert David Moore, 51, was booked in February into Merced County Jail on multiple felony charges including attempted murder, inflicting great bodily injury on a victim 70 or older and a deadly weapon enhancement, according to jail records available Sunday. He is being held without bond.

Officers responded to a family disturbance at a home in the 2800 block of Birch Street about 3 p.m. Feb. 18, according to Livingston police Detective-Sgt. John Ramirez. Officers found a woman identified as 70-year-old Denise Goates staggering around the home and bleeding profusely from her head.

Moore is accused of attacking Goates with a hammer while arguing with her and his mother.

Ramirez said Moore lived at the home with the two women. Following the attack, Moore allegedly took multiple cell phones and left before officers arrived. According to Ramirez, one of the phones belonged to Goates.

Authorities were able to track the phone through an app. With the use of a police drone, they located Moore in a field within a mile of the residence.

Police established a perimeter and eventually moved in and made the arrest, Ramirez said. Officers searched the home and located DNA as well as a “carpenters-type hammer,” according to Ramirez.

Goates was flown to a regional hospital and died March 8, according to police.

It remains unclear how long the three lived together, according to Ramirez, but the argument may have stemmed from the two women attempting to evict Moore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ramirez at 209-394-7916.