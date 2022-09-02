Livingston police investigate second homicide of the year after man found shot to death

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Livingston on Wednesday.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Fancy and Davis streets where they located a 43-year-old shooting victim, according to Sgt. Jason Barkus of the Livingston Police Department. Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the Livingston man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are not able to provide details about the investigation or any possible motive for the shooting at this time.

“We’re conducting a full homicide investigation,” Barkus said.

According to police, this is the second homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916 and ask for Det. Cole.