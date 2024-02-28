Livingston primary results comparable to statewide totals

Winners have been declared in Michigan's presidential primaries, with more than 98% of votes statewide tallied by Wednesday morning.

As expected, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump were declared winners of their respective primaries.

Candidates totals in Livingston County were fairly consistent with voting statewide. The county's unofficial election results were reported at 12:20 a.m.

Trump received 24,171 votes in the Republican primary in Livingston, about 69.3 percent. As of Wednesday morning, Trump had received about 68.2% support statewide.

More than 25.9% of local voters backed Nikki Haley (9,053) and another 2.6% were uncommitted (936). As of Wednesday morning, Haley had garnered about 26.5% of votes across the state and about 3% of Republican voters were uncommitted.

Among Democratic voters, Biden received 82.6% support, or 10,931 votes. As of Wednesday morning, Biden had received about 81.1% support statewide. Meanwhile, about 10.8% of local Democratic voters were uncommitted, lower than the statewide rate of 13.3%.

Dean Phillips, the only non-incumbent Democrat who hasn't dropped out of the race, received about 3.4% of votes in the county (453). The rest were cast for Marianne Williamson, who has dropped out.

More county residents voted Republican, with 34,852 votes cast. Most voted by absentee ballot, 16,955, with 15,294 voting in-person and 2,603 voting early.

The remaining voters,13,221, voted Democrat. Most voted by absentee ballot, 10,273, with 2,335 voting in-person and 613 voting early.

The turnout rate in the county was 29.18%.

Meanwhile, voters approved a non-homestead operating millage for South Lyon Community Schools by a large margin.

The millage was overwhelming approved by voters overall — 8,256 to 4,151 — and in each of the three counties the district spans, according to unofficial results. In Livingston County, it was approved with 1,665 "yes" votes and 766 "no."

The measure affects commercial properties and non-primary residences. It was both a renewal of 18.7151 mills and an increase of 0.5 mills, to a total 19.2151 mills over 10 years. No more than 18 mills can be levied per year. The increase in authorized millage allows the district to keep the rate consistent in the event of a rollback in rate caused by the Headlee Amendment.

The millage is expected to generate about $15 million per year to support day-to-day operations, including salaries for teachers and support staff, transportation, maintenance and extra-curricular programs for students.

— Susan Bromley of Hometown Life contributed to this report. Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston primary results comparable to statewide totals