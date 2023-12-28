Livonia High School grad takes helm of Rochester-area NY State Police troop

A Rochester-area native has taken the helm as the new commander of the New York State Police Troop that covers much of the Rochester region.

Maj. Miklos Szoczei, who was raised in Henrietta, Avon and Livonia, took the reigns over Troop E this fall from commander Maj. Brian Ratajczek, who retired in September.

A Livonia High School and Ithaca College graduate, Szoczei became a State Police trooper in 1998 after several years in the financial services field. He said that he never predicted his career path, noting that as a child he hoped to become an entrepreneur or real estate developer.

However, he said, he was intrigued by his cousin's career path and followed in his footsteps in his late 20s.

"I had no military experience so making it through the six month long paramilitary training was a huge learning experience for me," he said, noting that he nearly quit midway through his training at the academy, but his sister convinced him to push through. "When done, I was elated and ready to go."

Major Miklos Szoczei, a Rochester area native, is the commander of New York State Police Troop E.

Over the past 25 years, Szoczei has worked all over the Empire state, including 12 years in the agency's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) as a homicide investigator. Most recently, Szoczei oversaw the State Police's Special Investigation Unit, and was based in Albany. He currently lives in Canandaigua with his wife Laura Evans-Szoczei.

Szoczei also recalled the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when he spent seven weeks in Manhattan. The experience, he said, was "surreal and life-changing."

"The people of NYC are so resilient and strong," and described the support first responders received in the wake of the attacks as "awe-inspiring." It also allowed him to connect with people from all walks of life.

In returning home, Szoczei said that he felt it is "such an honor to lead the women and men of Troop E. Being home I have knowledge of the Troop and the people who work and live here. They are my neighbors and fellow community members."

Szoczei is also an assistant football coach for the Victor Central School District's Blue Devils and has supported the program for more than 27 years - many of those years alongside his best friend Jim Haugh, the team's head coach of nearly two decades who is now superintendent of the East Rochester school district. Part of what he loves about the volunteer role, he said, is advising and supporting the student athletes as the face life choices.

The 10-county region that covers Troop E includes Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Livingston counties and is headquartered in Farmington, Ontario County. Szoczei, who described himself as a "community-oriented guy" said he will focus on building relationships with neighbors and encourages residents, police officers and others to reach out or stop by the barracks.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Miklos Szoczei takes helm of Rochester-area NY State Police Troop